The above picture is of a well respected Right wing, conservative talk radio personality, Mark Levin. Unlike most, he has governing experience, is an attorney and also ran a legal foundation for decades that pursued his view on justice in the courts. He was, when he first started out, the antithesis of say Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity.

He wrote trenchant books on the judiciary, political philosophy and the history of our founding that while not being ‘scholarly’, were solidly intellectual. He was Chief of Staff for Ed Meese when he was attorney general of the U.S. - in other words, he’s a serious man and thinker. Over time, due to producing a 3 hour talk show every day, he’s become less interesting and more filled with rage and invective. It’s kind of sad but that’s not so unusual on the Right. I haven’t listened to him regularly in years, but there was a moment when he was ‘must listen’.

Some of you may recall my previous article on how I woke up to the Marxist Fabian-style counter-revolution under way, along with my current laments. I have been aware of the cultural revolution thrown by the Neo-Marxist Left and its pernicious effects since the ‘90s and I began to speak up back then. But I was dismissed by many, and the likes of Levin always counseled calm. He and many like him on the Right always tried to be the ‘reasonable voice’ in the room. Telling us we could change from the inside just by supporting the next Republican or conservative. He started out a big Bush fan, but did eventually change a bit. He hated Trump but eventually changed that position as well. Here’s that article if you’d like to learn more about how I ‘got here’.

So here Mr. Leving is today, drawing ‘the line in the sand’ that can’t be crossed? Mark - you stood by while all the patriots were run out of the military and the police forces. You counseled calm while they overran the judiciary and the administrative bureaucracies of government at all levels of society. And so did most other Republicans and conservatives. For you to say “Now” is the time to not compromise, to not play along, to not play by the rules anymore? What - after we’ve already lost? Do you want us to go to jail? What exactly is it we are supposed to not tolerate? What is being asked of us, exactly? Answer: Nothing. Or better said, more of the same.

What Trump represents most of all is an inchoate desire on the Right to reject that losing status quo which enables the ever-Leftward ratchet of our society due to Leftist institutional control. By ‘playing by the rules’, they beat us. Not because ‘they cheat’, and they do, but rather by overtaking the institutions so they make the rules now. And interpret them and enforce them. The sad truth is that there is very little winning available against the status quo to be had in any conventional, legal way today. And most on the Right know it, which is why we keep our heads down and just try to make our individual lives work.

So please, no more empty hectoring of the citizens on the Right to ‘take a stand’. Rather, I’d love to see some of these big conservative media types actually do something that puts their careers and money and even liberty at risk. Even Steve Bannon, who I respect a lot, cheerfully went off to jail. Huh. Some effing ‘revolutionaries’ ehh? I would like it if there was at least a little manhunt to get him, and that they had to drag him kicking and screaming into jail. Sigh…

‘Playing by the rules’ in such a world is lunacy as the the institutions and rules will be used to punish us no matter what. Sadly, when we could have fought back, maybe under Reagan, we didn’t. I remember David Stockman’s book on Reagan’s “revolution” that wasn’t. He was Reagan’s OMB director, he was a real libertarian outsider who actually bought all the rhetoric on downsizing government. The Triumph of Politics was its title and it was yet another book that opened my eyes and shocked me. What he revealed is that none of the agency heads Reagan appointed actually wanted to reform their own agencies or pare them back significantly. The entire government downsizing and reform agenda of Reagan’s actual government was a myth. Oh yeah, Levin was in the Reagan administration. Huh.

In other words, the institutions of government were serving themselves 40 years ago. My point? It’s very late. It took 100 years for the Marxists to get here. Consider that carefully and what that tells you about the scope and strength of their institutional control? How does Mr. Levin or anyone else propose to ‘change it all back’ now?

I could post all kinds of polling info but I’m hoping anyone who’s read this far knows that America is deeply divided on most issues. Half the country doesn’t agree with conservatives on most issues, at least. The idea that we can just ‘turn it all around’ because that’s what ‘the American people’ want isn’t true. Many in our nation want abortion on demand and endless government programs to ‘help’ and don’t care how much it costs. Really, they aren’t kidding. They aren’t about to ‘snap out of it’ cuz some conservative or Trump reasons with them or shows them some evidence.

What I never hear from the Right are realistic plans to take the institutions back from the Left. I think

is working on de-Marxifying one school and we see some states pushing back on DEI and CRT across the board - but it’s not working at scale by any measure. In the courts, the Left is pushing back and in the legislatures, they are peeling off RINOs to support limits on these ‘book burnings’ as they are now positioned. Go look at these battles, they are by no means ‘won’. It’s also true that ideas like Paolo Freire’s ‘Social and Emotional Learning’ are baked into curricula now. It cannot and will not be extracted. They will perhaps back off a little bit but that’s it.

Think I’m being all ‘Black Pill? I should say this is my least favorite idea coming from the world of heterodox thinkers, it’s a way of shaming heterodox thinking that isn’t spiritually creamy. No, that’s nonsense. An accurate view of our situation must be arrived at and must be addressed in our plans and actions. You might be tempted to claim, ‘but what about Mom’s for Liberty’? Oh really? They are our shining example of how to ‘fight back’ with ‘Momma Bears’?

There are 14,000 school districts in the United States. All the noise aside, what M4L has accomplished is electing 54 board members across those 14,000 school boards. I’m sorry, do I even have to say anything more? I do not mean to denigrate them, but it seems that they don’t know how many times conservatives have tried this before. It was usually local in the past, and conservatives would make an uproar in the community and get a seat, or seats. It will take two or three generations of people to reverse this, if we dedicated ourselves to it.

Just as happened then, the teachers unions are focused on those districts and seats, funding candidates and lawyers and pushing for rules changes etc. They’ll drive the conservatives out with bad press and personal harassment too - the entire bag of tricks. This is exactly what’s happening to M4L board members now. The Left spent 100 years overtaking these school boards - they own them. They have federal, state and local politicians in their pockets - do you think just winning a seat on the school board has a chance against all that? Get real, wake up. Hope is not a strategy.

The time to push back on all of this from the inside was 50 years ago. Today? Counter-revolution and counter-insurgency strategies are what is required. But they are desperate and awfully ugly at times and are a long, uphill battle the require many individuals to sacrifice themselves. I don’t see a shred of readiness or appetite for that kind of resistance from the Right. But it is cute to see the likes of Levin posing as a revolutionary. He’d never do a thing that would risk arrest or even his standing as a media personality. Doesn’t make him a bad person, but please, do not emit such ‘line in the sand’ kind of statements when you know they aren’t true.

I’m using Levin and Mom’s for Liberty as examples only - be clear, both are great in their own ways. My point is that neither of them get ‘what time it is’. The truth is that we’ve already lost to the Left and now they are consolidating their power. This is why they have dropped the masks that hid their intentions cuz it doesn’t matter anymore. The media and courts and public will not come to our rescue, even when the truth is clear to see. Just ask Steve Bannon or Peter Navarro or George Papadopoulos or others hounded by the justice system for the crime of supporting Trump. The truth didn’t save them.

This is a signal that the Left has won, and this is what losing feels like.