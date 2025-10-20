Hey everyone —

For the last 2 years, I’ve written here as a political commentator — covering culture, power, policy, and the fault lines shaping the American moment.

It’s been an incredible ride: 132 essays/videos, countless conversations, and a community that actually thinks instead of reacts.

That commentary will continue — it’s the foundation of everything I do.

But I’ve also reached a point where my life and work have expanded in new directions, and it’s time to bring you inside that bigger story.

After four decades in B2B tech — and a long career selling the tools that built the modern digital economy — I started building again myself.

I’ve been experimenting with what I call Vibe Coding, using AI to prototype and ship a real app from scratch.

That experience re-ignited my belief in something larger: that American technologists, creators, and thinkers can take back ownership of the future we invented.

That’s why I founded American Digital Foundry — an initiative to help displaced U.S. tech workers go from displaced to disruptors.

It’s not a think-tank; it’s a hands-on incubator to build new SaaS apps fast and put American innovation back in American hands.

All of these threads — political insight, cultural commentary, creative work, and now tech building — come together in one place:

🔥 The Foundry

The Foundry is the members-only space for readers who want to go deeper and be part of this next phase.

Inside The Foundry, you’ll get:

Deeper think pieces and political analysis — the long form commentary for thoughtful people that I’d stopped writing in favor of short, free essays.

Insider, raw audio and video commentary — candid studio sessions and Q&A.

Live Foundry Sessions — twice-monthly conversations with other Substack authors on politics, culture, and tech.

Insider looks at my AI app build and the American Digital Foundry project — how we’re rebuilding American tech from the ground up.

Serialized fiction releases — two complete, never-published novels released chapter by chapter exclusively for Foundry members.

This isn’t about creating another gated content tier.

It’s about opening a forge — a place where ideas, code, and culture are hammered into shape.

If you’ve valued my commentary and want to support the next stage, and if you believe America should still build things — join me inside The Foundry.

Let’s forge something real.

— Glenn