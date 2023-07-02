Am I the only one who’s noticed that the neo-Marxist, postmodern/poststructualist Left has won the culture war? Via institutional control and activation of numerous ‘popular fronts’ such as trans, feminists, blacks, muslims etc. This is their victory, their institutional arrangements and activating our politics along divisive lines. And since Barack Obama, they integrated the federal and many state ‘administrative states’ with their NGOs and academics and activists and donors and political action committees and lawfare and ‘sue and settle’ and grans etc etc etc etc. And oh yeah, 90% of Fed employees are Dems.

They are running amok. Most instructive are confirmation and oversight hearings, listening to how ideological and technocratic Biden’s minions are, and often how utterly unimpressive they are intellectually. It’s shocking at times.