This is a photo of Columbia Professor Edward Said, a Palestinian who was waved into America’s elite educational institutions with brio by our own elite. He was a major factor in the anti-colonialism movement and published Orientalism, a Marxist re-interpretation of Western-Arab Muslim relations. He of course ignored the vast history of Islamic imperialism and slaughter while doing so….He joined Columbia in 1963, and his principal influences were Antonio Gramsci, Frantz Fanon, Aimé Césaire, Michel Foucault, and Theodor W. Adorno.

He was a key ‘thinker’ in the development of Muslim intellectual ideas about the West and really helped spawn the entire Palestinian movement in today’s Western academia.

One of his most promising students replaced him when he retired in 2003 - a 40 year run of undermining our nation and universities - by Columbia Professor Rashid Kalidi. He’s a ‘historian’ and guess who has been his long time friend, since his early days in academia? Barack Obama and Rashid Khalidi have long been good friends, and Obama supports his work .

But you see, ‘biased’ troglodytes who pointed all this out 20 effing years ago like me were dismissed. I was a bad guy for pointing out how Obama wasn’t just in the tank for socialists but also Jihadis. And contrary to the stupid statements of many on the Right, the Left worked for 100 years to ‘fit’ its ideology around the concepts of Islam, both in Iran, Sunni Arab nations and elsewhere.

Those of you who think that these protests will be a ‘wake up call’ for Columbia are detached from reality. I guarantee all protesters will be welcomed back by Columbia and that Columbia will make even more concessions to the Pali lunatics. The termites have been working for a very long time. Wake up, the time is much later than you think.