I see us at the tail end of a successful neo-Marxist cultural revolution, which came on the heels of decades of not-so-creeping materialist socialism in the U.S. Tragically, most of the ideas of the Left are so destructive that the combination is driving us towards a national crisis unlike any this nation has seen since the Civil War.

The post-nationalist revolutionary types, whether they are soft socialists or Marxist revolutionaries, were all Fabians. They well and truly conned generations of unsuspecting ‘Normies’ in the West. They sought incremental gains and transformation and revolution from the inside vs. overt promotion of Marxist ideals. The triple whammy of the 'Great Depression' (dumbest name ever, what was 'Great' about it?), WWII and the Cold War left the U.S. with a massive administrative state sprawled throughout Europe and Asia, and with the mission to bring the "Liberal International Order" to the world. It built many institutions, and many of them were designed from the start to drive the internationalist agenda, the anti-nationalist agenda, which was a key aim of Soviet communism, not coincidentally. This occurred internationally and nationally.

Those they didn’t create they overtook from the inside, with their main trick being able to maintain the external appearance of being limited and governed by the rule of law, respecting our rights and other such niceties while they ripped the guts out of the insides of govt agencies, non-profits, NGOs, companies, political parties and other entities, and replaced them with radical operations that pretend to be focused on the traditional mission. It’s an amazing slight of hand. What, you don’t believe me?

Take the American Library Association. Want to know why they are hosting Drag Queen Story hours across the nation? Could it have anything to do with the fact that they also just elected their first openly Marxist President? Do I really need to connect the dots? All the radical gender theorists, postmodernists, and crit theorists were also Marxists. I’m tired of pretending they aren’t all of a piece, it’s just so tedious.

Let’s take a close look at how those geniuses are doing, ya? Let’s look at Ukraine, where the war we provoked with relentless glee has killed over 500k Ukrainian soldiers now. I get it, they are only Christian white men, so who cares? Please, let’s instead talk about some lunatic Muslims who use their civilian status as a military strategy. We aren’t to speak about Ukrainian deaths though, for some reason. And no, the Russians haven’t lost nearly as many, do not believe the CIA/NATO numbers, they are propaganda. Ukraine has long been a propaganda game for the West.

Our leaders do not bother to speak honestly to ‘the people’ about what we are doing there, it’s quite disgusting. In Ukraine, the game has been clear for 20 years. The Western Holy on High Priests and Priestesses of the "Liberal International Order" proclaimed it evil that a less compliant and revanchist Russia was wisely becoming the preferred energy supplier to Europe. This has the effect of making it plausible for Russia to once again play the role of a 'Great Power' on the world stage, run by an autocrat they despised. I mean, get this - Putin was not embracing homosexuality as a perfectly acceptable thing, he must go! If you think I’m kidding about this, I’m only doing so a little. One of the petty things our vaunted State Dept has done to Putin is to send a junior, overtly gay diplomat to attend his re-inauguration ceremony, a public slap in the face. Fyi, we jam the LGBTQ+ agenda down the throats of every nation we can, you’d be shocked to find out just how much of a priority it is to our diplomats.

Professor John Meacham wrote an amazing book about all this

But I digress…Ukraine has vast reserves of naptha gas and other important energy and mineral resources that can replace Russia in numerous ways. The idea was to break Europe off of Russian energy to collapse the Russian economy and drive Putin from power. We were angry at Yanukovych for not being willing to play ball with the our demands for exclusive relationships, to the exclusion of Russia. Russia was not demanding the same kind of total fealty, btw. Americans always assume we are the good guys but in reality we are the biggest bullies on the world, and were using all our leverage on him.

Fast forward to today? They they depend on us for their very existence, and of course they have been forced to push the entire DEI/LGBTQ agenda into their govt, schools and businesses.

Back to 2014. When Yanukovych succeeded in resisting, we organized, funded and supported the coup thrown by extreme right, fascistic, racist parties. The following crackdown on the Russian language and Orthodox Church and increasing militant activities spiraled into a war. Crimea of course, the Sevastopol naval base is there and the Russians were never going to allow that to be inside of a nation that is part of NATO. Anyone that couldn’t see that is literally an idiot. I’m not being hyperbolic, Russia was never, ever going to let Ukraine become a NATO aligned power on its most vulnerable border. Never.

Why? Cuz we must drive the world towards a central plan and central governance based on Western institutions and economic systems to 'save the world' from itself I guess, that seems to be it, roughly, amirite?

It's crazy if you just step back a bit and think. And I'm also clear that much of that agenda was driven by and used by hard core socialists, guys like Alger Hiss who was a founder of the U.N, for example.

So here we are, with an elite drunk on power that is incompetent AF and driving the most radical of policies everwhere. Like at least give me an elite that doesn't suck so hard. Fyi, I toyed around in their world but it was not for me, I zig zagged my own way through life from an early age, the prizes on offer in the status/climber game had no appeal to me. I always wonder if it's just sociopaths who want to 'govern' others, ya know? It just sounds gross to me if I'm honest. Hayek spoke about this.

Surely we are hurtling towards conflict, the West's collapsing empire seeing its last gasp emanating from the U.S. I wonder how many Americans even know they are part of something once called “Christendom”? The domestic front is worse than the international, an election year that is destined for civil unrest, social disintegration, exploding govt debt and unsustainable spending as far as the eye can see. All our assets so inflated by bubble after bubble that people think this is normal. We could implode at any moment. Regional wars could become global - China is doing joint training in frikking Belarus as I type this.

Historians will marvel at how the great nations of the West shot themselves in the head one by one, ripping out the hearts of their industries and cities that made them great via a grand globalist, post-nationalist gambit to save the world. Not even the farmers were spared, having to compete on a global basis and be micromanaged by the Fed govt while huge corporations gobble them up. The Brits were the first to implement 'free trade', decades before the U.S. did so after WWII. Their industry went first, ours followed their exact pattern of ruination, initiated by labor unrest and finished off by 'offshoring' production and the ‘financialization’ of everything. They will look at runaway immigration of the most anti-Western, hostile people imaginable at scale into our own nations and dig for the reasons but find none that satisfy. They may just think we’d gone mad.

It will be seen as a cultural suicide, nothing less. It's as though our 'elite' caught a mind virus, an intellectual 'fever' of some sort and have gone crazy. They'll look back and see black millionaires complaining about bigotry in our media, and our obsession with racism, while noticing white working class men killing themselves, dying of ODs and dying from preventable diseases at alarming rates and laugh. They’ll see billionaires wailing about social justice while the streets teem with working class folks of all races and creeds coexisting but not sharing a nation or sense of being a people and wonder, who did this?

But as of now, we have to live with it. The future is bleak. I think I may use this dark energy to create some music tonight.