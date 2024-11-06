The Al Smith Dinner

Remember Obama bad-mouthing Trump at the 2011 Al Smith Dinner? Trump does. In fact, if you watch this video, you can see Trump’s steely resolve in the face of Obama’s insults.

At a certain moment he rocks back and forth a bit, a seemingly involuntary act that he wills himself to stop. Obama relishes taking his cheap shots, Trump goes still. Like a predator.

Watch, you’ll see what I mean. I believe it was this moment that galvanized Trump’s will to run for office in 2016.

The Escalator Ride that Literally Changed the World

In classic Trump style, he launched his campaign in luxury and with flare. His walk down the escalator, in his own building, with his beautiful bride, was iconic. He stunned the world by simply talking about immigration like a normal human being.

Remember?

The Debate Massacres

Remember how shocking it was to watch Trump take apart over a dozen seasoned Republican politicians?

I'll never forget how he showed us what a lightweight Jeb Bush is in his first brush with him.

Trump spoke and confronted Republicans in a way nobody else did - including the press.

“You’d be in jail”

Then there was the first head to head debate with Hillary Clinton. She strutted around like the arrogant elitist she is, preening and presuming her superiority.

And then this happened…

Election Night 2016 Media Meltdown

Watching the media become hysterical and inconsolable on election eve 2016 was educational for so many of us. I think that till this day many MSM types do not get how they blew away any credibility long ago, that we don’t forget things like the Russian hoax.

Here’s a nice montage of how the night progressed. Enjoy.