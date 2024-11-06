War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janine's avatar
Janine
Nov 6, 2024

I am terrified if this is where the 2024 election ends. Rigging is as obvious as usual in RI. It's business as usual. Liars lying and projecting. Up is Down; Down is Up; Dem-ons are in charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture