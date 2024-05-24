As I build my presence here, I made the tactical mistake of getting too sucked into Notes, and the contretemps it necessitates. I can play that game and I also think that debate should be a bit spicy, I don’t freak out at the first sign of ‘emotion’ or something stated without a citation. We aren’t doing academic research papers here, we we are engaging in communication. Sometimes a soliloquy, sometimes a colloquy, but never just publishing for the point of seeing our name in print. At least for me that’s the point of all this.

There are many brilliant philosophical substacks out there, I won’t try to pretend I’m one of them. That said, my understanding of the majesty and impact of the ‘Age of Reason’ and how ‘truth’ itself was reshaped to eliminate the axiomatic truth of the ‘sovereign’ (whatever the monarch said had to be right cuz it came from God and we are to obey God). Being Irish, I’m also aware how the Irish monks and monasteries literally saved the Greco-Roman literature and others texts from destruction after the fall of the Roman empire and literally kept the light burning.

Bacon, Newton and Gallileo were able to ‘reason’ their way to scientific truth from that point. And the rest, as they say, ‘is history’.

I point this out to make clear how central reason is to all human progress, and in fact debate is how we create knowledge to find new truths. Wait, you (or at least any fatuous postmodernist might) say, “Who’s truth?” I’m tempted to slide down that greasy path but all I actually need to point out is this:

All “truth” is contingent, and can be replaced by better reasoning or corrected reasoning, but there is never more than one ‘truth’ on matters of fact and reason.

One engages in debate to test one’s grasp on a given ‘truth’, and to also hear new ideas and reasoning that may offer a ‘better truth’, yes? In fact, all we can hope for as human beings is to muddle our way through our biases and myths and emotions and flawed critical thinking as we do, correcting ourselves and corrected by others along the way. The only way to accomplish this is via debate. Even more important? People who care about each other debate each other to try and resolve differences. We are fellow countrymen/women/whatevs and we should want to work out our differences. Even i debate only yields clearer understanding of our differences.

Accordingly, I’m announcing The War for the West Debate Series, to be hosted on my Rumble channel. I’m open to debating or moderating, and am eager to get started. I don’t care about your number of followers or clout, but I do require that you are able to engage substantively and logically on the point, with significant knowledge of the record/facts/analysis that exists on the subject so the debates do not founder in mere rhetoric. Not I am not angling for civility, not will I enforce it. Rather, I expect participants to respect the debate idea itself and engage in it in such a way that new information/knowledge is produced. Any debate that I feel stops doing so, I will terminate and publish as is.

Let me know what you’d like to see debated and by whom.