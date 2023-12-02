War for the West

May 12, 2024

>I posit for you that Mr. Kissinger’s ‘Opening to China’ has turned out to be the worst of his ‘realism’ and its hijacking of the U.S. national interest in serviced to a ‘world order’.

You've got it backwards. Kissinger was the anti-Globalist surrounded by Neocons and Libtards who wanted Francis Fukuyama type NATO world utopia end of history. NWOs always come about through this sort of moralistic "salvation through social engineering" garbage, of which Liberalism and Communism are the two most famous children. As much as you might want to be moralistic about this stuff, it usually ends up in more bad than good. Moralistic people end up doing bad things which they justify later by the end-goal of a utopian society, while realists only do what is necessary provisionally.

Also, Kissinger's opening up to China was probably a bad move in the long run, but a rational decision at the time. At the time it did succeed in furthering the Sino-Soviet split, but the Soviets were not as serious of a threat as we thought they were, and fizzled out through their own incompetence. Now we have the problem of China being China, a problem which would probably be even worse if the Chinese didn't stab themselves in the foot with Communism. We should have gone with the Brezhnev Option and played with the Soviets against China, albeit it would be much better for neither to exist at all.

"Oh how fond they are of the book of Esther, which is so beautifully attuned to their bloodthirsty, vengeful, murderous yearning and hope." — Martin Luther

"They are, all of them, born with raging fanaticism in their hearts, just as the Bretons and the Germans are born with blonde hair . . . They have surpassed all nations in impertinent fables, in bad conduct and in barbarism . . ." — François-Marie Voltaire

