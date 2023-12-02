If our primary enemy (not adversary, rival nor competitor), China, notes Kissinger’s passing by calling him ‘a most valued old friend’, one should be able to claim he’s at least suspect, if not an outright traitor. Henry Kissinger flacked for China for the past 50 years for tens of millions in earnings, but never registered as a ‘foreign agent’. FARA is meaningless if that can be so in our nation of laws. If you want a great precis of the suffering, death and destruction the U.S. govt around the world wrought by Henry Kissinger, watch Glenn Greenwald’s excellent summary that he just released.

I posit for you that Mr. Kissinger’s ‘Opening to China’ has turned out to be the worst of his ‘realism’ and its hijacking of the U.S. national interest in serviced to a ‘world order’. It seems he thought the anti-communism in South and Central America and Asia worked out well and that he was on the wings of victory as he pressed Nixon into thinking he was driving a wedge between China and the Soviets, lmfao.

Mao was trained in communism in Moscow and was mentored by Stalin himself. While the relationship waxed and waned, and was at times quite fractious, the idea that China would ally with the U.S. is based on ignorance. Consider that Kissinger was an ‘Atlanticist’ who’s worldview was utterly shaped by the world wars of the European powers and the conflict between liberty and communism. Strangely, Kissinger’s realism can best be described as seeing it all as a ‘great game’ versus focusing on morality and principle. The last are often derided at ‘ideology’, but I think most Americans would find it very strange that a fundamental principle of U.S. statecraft is that moral considerations are quite low in priority.

Kissinger’s POV to me was brutal and power mad. He would unflinchingly use U.S. power to achieve what he thought was in the U.S.’s best interest but also what served a globalist vision of world order. His opening to China saved Mao from having his government collapse in the early ‘70s. They were about to enter another period of famine due to the ongoing mismanagement of China’s resources and particularly its farms and farmers. The CCP would have lost it’s governing control. Kissinger saved it. And then American leaders across all institutions and areas of society were encouraged by the U.S. government aggressively to help China develop.

Be clear, without the U.S. engaging in a massive amount of development in and for China, and providing a massive market for it’s goods and allowing us to offshore so much manufacturing there, China is not a communist power today. We saved it. Built into a rival super-power - while it has been our enemy the entire time. Mao and then Deng used the naivete of U.S. leadership to develop itself into a sustainable nation of a sort. It was able to buy off the Chinese people by delivering prosperity, if unevenly and without Western liberty/rights. Today? China is pushing the U.S. out of Asia and it outflanking us in Africa and South/Central America.

If you are interested in learning more about how China played us, check The 100 Year Marathon by Michael Pillsbury, one of the first Mandarin speaking Americans to be in China for the U.S. government. He catalogs our govt’s idiocy and perfidy in misleading policymakers and the American people about China’s actual goals, public statements and behavior.

This is the world Kissinger brought about, just with respect to China. The man was an avatar of the worst and most vicious interventionist policies our nation has ever pursued. Watch the Greenwald video above, and read the book if you can, you’ll be astonished. ‘Opening to China’ was the biggest policy mistake the U.S. has ever made.