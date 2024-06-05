War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WFSL_TheFossil's avatar
WFSL_TheFossil
Jun 8, 2024

While we're hoping for state republicant AG's to pursue this they should up the ante and make a RICO case out of it. After all their significant others benefit from the proceeds of the activities they engage in during the specific period of the indictment, sounds like a RICO case to me. Precedent has already been set as this strategy is being used against cops who break the law and are prosecuted after losing their qualified immunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Bredestege's avatar
George Bredestege
Jun 5, 2024

We can only hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture