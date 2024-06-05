So, according to all the Democrat liars in the media, it’s a crime for Donald Trump to have an NDA with someone to prevent them from disclosing personal details about him if he’s running for election. Huh, okay, got it.

So, it must be true that any Democrat politician who’s executed an NDA can be accused of election fraud as well, yes? Note none of the payments from or to Cohen or Daniels were illegal in any way. What’s illegal, according to these lunatics, is hiding that info from voters. That can be claimed to be an underlying, predicate crime which can then be used to prosecute misdemeanors as frauds, regardless of how ancient they are, yes? This is the new ‘standard’ the Democrats propose is just and fair.

Cool. Every single Republican AG should announce they are investigating all political candidates for any NDAs that they didn’t disclose during an election campaign. They can give the Republicans a pass - cuz that’s what the Dems do for their peeps - and then just prosecute the living crap out of Dems. They should also use lawfare on every level to go after them for everything. Every single business they’ve been involved in, every single loan application, every single campaign contribution - everything. Go after their lawyers too and have them disbarred. Federal or Local, doesn’t matter now cuz Alvin Bragg told us that states can now prosecute federal crimes, without having to charge anyone with that crime.

You Dems good to go? This is what you’ve brought us to. Sadly, most Republicans are such cucks they won’t do this, but hope does spring eternal that some of them will take this up. And don’t you dare complain when this takes out your fave Dem politician, remember that you lunatics created this new political environment in which the party that holds power abuses the justice system for partisan ends. You openly bless this and cheer it on, and don’t care. Okay, turnabout is fair play.