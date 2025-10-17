The Great STEM Shortage Lie

In the late 1980s, the National Science Foundation (NSF) published a paper by academic Peter House forecasting a massive coming shortage of STEM talent in the United States.

The claim was strange from the outset. Think about what it asked us to believe: that the same country which had just created the technological miracle of the 20th century — the transistor, the computer, the internet — had somehow, overnight, lost the ability to produce enough scientists and engineers to sustain it.

The Lobbyists Move In

A coalition of powerful business interests seized on the report.

Microsoft, Intel, and Hewlett-Packard joined forces with the National Association of Manufacturers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Roundtable to lobby Congress for more foreign “priority workers” with “extraordinary ability” in science, business, and education.

They also allied with Hispanic immigration activists and various “civil rights” organizations pushing for broad increases in legal immigration. The result: Congress raised the cap for so-called extraordinary workers to 140,000 visas.

Meanwhile, the H-1B visa program was established with a cap of 65,000, later expanded by another 20,000 for graduate-degree holders.

A Forecast Built on Sand

There was just one problem:

The supposed “shortage” was based entirely on a flawed forecast of future STEM graduate supply.

The projections assumed that a “baby bust” following the 1970s would lead to declining numbers of American science and engineering graduates. In reality, graduation rates never fell, and the forecasted shortages never materialized.

When pressed on his faulty analysis, Peter House backpedaled, claiming his work was never meant to guide public policy. Still, the NSF leveraged the “crisis” to secure more funding for itself and the INA of 1990 passed.

The 1990s: Expanding the Gate

Through the 1990s, lobbying efforts continued to expand visa caps and increase the number of employer-sponsored green cards. One major shift came when temporary work visas — originally designed for short-term stays — were reclassified as “dual intent” visas.

This meant that temporary workers could now seek permanent residency and eventually citizenship.

When the programs began, such visas were meant strictly for guest workers, not long-term residents. This safeguard was crucial to their passage — a promise that the programs would not become backdoor immigration routes.

But that promise was broken. By the early 2000s, the nature of these programs had changed entirely. The U.S. opened the floodgates to long-term foreign labor in STEM and other fields.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Since 1990, the United States has added 25 million new citizens through various immigration pathways. Today, there are also about 14 million green card holders, along millions more working on temporary visas. Roughly 70% of those temporary work visas are held by Indians in some categories.

Add to that the 1.5 million foreign students in the U.S. working under OPT / STEM OPT programs — a direct funnel into longer-term work visas — and you begin to see the scale of this transformation.

Since 1990, the U.S. economy has created 32 million new jobs. Yet, tech and engineering sectors have seen foreign labor dominate.

Over half of all development jobs in tech today are held by non-U.S. citizens — and 70% of H-1B visas go to entry-level or low-skilled workers.

The Consequences

Combine that with roughly 300,000 American jobs outsourced each year, and millions more offshored to corporate offices in India and elsewhere, and the result is devastating.

Ask anyone working in tech, and you’ll hear it: the influx of foreign workers has reshaped the landscape. Entire IT departments are now staffed and managed by Indian nationals.

As these workers moved into hiring roles, discrimination against American citizens followed. Court cases against companies like Apple and Facebook have already exposed patterns of bias in hiring.

The Human Cost

If you don’t work in STEM, it’s hard to grasp how bad this has become for American tech workers. Many careers have been derailed. New STEM graduates now face the highest unemployment rate among all degree holders.

Job security is nearly nonexistent. Salaries are suppressed, and contract work has replaced stable employment for thousands of talented American engineers.

And it all traces back to a lie —

a single, deeply flawed report that triggered decades of policy built on fiction.

The American STEM crisis was never a crisis at all.

It was a creation — one that served powerful corporate and political interests at the expense of an entire generation of American workers. They just want cheaper and more compliant labor and simply do not care that Americans are harmed. Those who decry this are called racists and losers in the American ‘meritocracy’. It’s beyond galling and we must change these policies if STEM is to be a viable career path for American citizens.