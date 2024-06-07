This image is taken from an article at Responsible Statecraft on the internal battle our government is having about all this. Did you even know this debate was happening?

“Liberal primacy’s stress on democracy would be credible — if only its deeds matched the claims. Washington is tough, even militant, on violations of rights by its geopolitical adversaries, with sanctions and harsh rhetoric routinely employed as a tool. Liberal primacists indeed seem to be concerned with the fate of democracy in what they call the “core” — a reference to European allies. But when it comes to U.S. allies and partners in the Global South, they rarely go beyond nudges and occasional slaps on the wrist. Objective observers can conclude that, outside of the Atlantic area, democracy and human rights are only of marginal importance in the liberal primacy project, except when they can act as force-multipliers in the great power competition framework.” Quote from Responsible Statecraft article Aug ‘21. Click here for article

I’m curious, how many of you are even aware of a thing called the ‘Rules Based International Order’? Have you at least heard of it? The first aspect that is quite telling is that our leaders do not talk to us about it much. I remember the elder Bush POTUS speaking of it when justifying the invasion of Iraq. But since then? Not much.

Yet this concept underlies the West’s foreign policy in ways large and small. The U.S. justifies its posture of having the right to intervene anywhere on the globe based on this “Rules Based International Order”. It used to be called the “Liberal International Order”.

Why do I bring this up? Because many commenters on our foreign policy and the endless wars we fight blame all of it on the ‘greed’ of the “military industrial complex”. One can readily find endless blog posts and books about it, they all basically look like this diagram. And be clear, any 8th grader with a proper basic civics education 40 years ago could come up with such a diagram. It not informative, in fact its what I think of as “anti-thinking” cuz it causes you to turn your brain off and think this is all so simple.

Notice how this idea works. You, the observer, are immediately ‘the good guy’ and the super smart person who can see through all the nonsense to ‘the truth’, lmfao. I’m sorry to be so dismissive but if you take yourself seriously intellectually you must stop falling for this trick. It’s a trap, not a truth.

I’m not defending the DoD and its contractors, with that much money flowing of course it is subject to lobbying and games and corruption, as is all of big government. But what they are doing fundamentally is fulfilling the wishes of policy makers. To listen to the breathless activist speak about this is, you’d think Raytheon tells the DoD what to build or manipulates the entire system to get them more business. Uh, no. First off, DoD procurement is incredibly complex. It can take years, sometimes over a decade to ‘win’ a contract from the Fed govt. Shockingly, those vendors compete and yes, they use legal means to influence the decision makers.

How Does the U.S. Make National Security Policy

Notice just how many stakeholders are involved in making NatSec policy. Add a few more facts to this, and then I’ll get to the main point:

By law a National Security Strategy document is supposed to be produced (Senator Church again doing the heavy lifting for citizens) each year. But it often is not. Just stop and consider that, POTUS admins just ignore the law. All POTUS’s not Rs or Ds. They occasionally produce one, and if you read it, it looks like a wish list or a bucket of incoherent plans and desires that are not a strategy. And that’s why they don’t produce it, cuz it reveals we don’t have a coherent strategy. There is, by law, supposed to be a “Quadrennial Review” of all defense spending and strategy for Congress’s review. We haven’t done it since 2014, why?

Consider the above for a moment. What ends would be served by not having to produce these reports?

What’s really happening is this. Since the end of the Cold War, our NatSec establishment has been in conflict with itself. We had justified massive meddling in the world based on fighting communism, but interestingly, we let Marxism take over every institution in U.S. society during this time, how bizarre is that? Fyi, I’m not saying the Cold War was a pretense, no, I think there was a very real threat from the Soviet communist empire.

Our Internationalism and the Liberal Internationalism was a long time coming

But what the Left and the NeoConservatives in our govt found is that they wanted to keep ‘running the world’. But they couldn’t use the Cold War to justify it, so what did they do? The turned the State Dept into their vehicle for ‘change’ in the world. In 2007, this was formalized and CIA was taken out of the drivers seat in terms of driving political change. Fyi, Ukraine was one of their most important projects. As was Afghanistan - see how well the State Dept did for us?

They can’t really tell the public now just how many govts and issues around the world we are interfering in today - at this very moment. Just yesterday, 3 CIA operatives were arrested in the Congo for promoting a coup. Since 1950, our CIA has thrown over 80 coups. They can’t explain why we have military forces all over Africa now. They can’t explain why we failed in Afghanistan. So they don’t.

They know they have made a mess of things and are in a panic trying to figure out how to keep the plates spinning. Trump was like throwing a spanner into those gears.

In this darkness, of course military contractors work the system to their advantage. And because it’s all done without the oversight required by law, we never get straight talk about it. The bottom line is this. They want to run the world. They are completely willing to use the American govt and people to do so and to be completely dishonest about it. And of course, all of their crazy plans require combatants, equipment and weapons to achieve. Along with massive ‘public engagement’ via a nest of NGOs under our control and overt interference in many nations domestic politics. So the money flows to all of them.

Be clear, the entire idea of the Liberal International order is post-nationalist - meaning an end to nations in favor of international government or just plain world government. The U.N. is a key vehicle for this transition and their policies push us there relentlessly.

It’s funny to me that they same scrutiny defense contractors get every day isn’t shone on the NGO orgs we fund - including and especially the U.N? Apparently our own ‘helping’ organizations are already broken, recently saw testimony in congress that in USAID programs a common problem is getting people to show up for work - not kidding. We fund refugee agencies that have terrorists on the payroll. And on and on and on.

None of this is dictated to our policy makers by defense contractors. Rather, the reverse is the case. Even the ‘hi tech’ approach that dominates our military now at incredible expense is dictated by them. You see, one of the mistakes they’ve made is thinking we can ‘win wars’ with a smaller military that has better tech. What they miss is that war is ‘measure vs. countermeasure’ on the battlefield. The enemy comes up with its own tech to neuter your tech, which is a ‘force multiplier’. Example: Our ridiculously expensive GPS guided artillery shells are being rendered useless in Ukraine cuz the Russians use jamming. They aren’t illiterate goat herders living in the mountains, rather they are peer competitor who’s countered many of our tech based advantages quite readily. You aren’t told this but the experience of this and HIMARs missiles being jammed and the Javelin anti-tank missiles is panicking our military internally. Our doctrine requires technological superiority, not numerical.

The Russians are jamming the guidance system on the HIMARS missile system. This article details the issues with Russian jamming of our fancy tech-reliant systems

Thinking our problems and wars are generated by defense contractors is based on zero facts. Any investigation of our National Security policies and the vast, confusing, opaque agencies that drive makes clear that it’s our policy makers who want war. Wake up, blaming the ‘Military Industrial Complex’ is how they get you to not look at the policy makers. It’s not even congress, rather, it is the Deep State that drives all this.

The first thing we need to demand is real transparency with NatSec strategy and policy so we can have a seat at the table. Currently, Congress is an afterthought in his process when in fact congress and POTUS should be in lock step on strategy so we can avoid all the chaos, incoherency and waste. Until that happens, nothing will change.