Free Trade - Mass Migration - Inflation

These are the three ‘horsemen of the American apocalypse’.

Why was this done to us? Simple. The post WWII consensus decided nationalism and ethnocentrism were the causes of the West’s wars. They looked at the lesser developed world and decided that we would run the world, not just our nations. The leaders of the West saw themselves a great humanitarians and brilliant thinkers.

Those leaders, drunk on power, intellectual elitism and moral righteousness used our economic might to buy off the world while pretending to erect a ‘Rules Based Liberal Order’ which in reality was about establishing the U.S. as the global hegemon.

The preeminence of the dollar and our military might granted our political class the ability to extract an enormous rent on the world and the American people, allowing for absurdly irresponsible borrowing and debasing our currency with endless inflation.

After all, running the world is really expensive.

Let’s bring this down to brass tacks, as follows:

1. Industry outsources and offshores manufacturing in every major U.S. industry to prevent the inflation created from destroying the economy. We traded government power for cheap products built by the world’s most desperate poor people. From steel to electronics to appliances to furniture and everything in else you can name. Pharma, autos, heavy industry too - all gone.

2. Mass immigration - legal and illegal - keeps wages down by flooding labor markets with the world’s desperately poor. This allowed corporations to still generate profits while the middle class disappeared due to wages not keeping up with inflation. Today, only the management folks and the investor class have any kind of meaningful careers and income. Middle and working class folks earn little and own little. A blown transmission can wipe out 50% of Americans financially.

3. Inflation - Since 1973 the US dollar has lost 97% of its purchasing power. But the stock market and real estate went up insanely, so those who managed to get on board those asset classes had something to offset the decline in wages. This allowed the government to borrow 37 trillion and spend insane sums of money building the soft-core socialist empire the federal govt is today.

It’s an imperial force within our own borders and globally.

These three ‘horsemen’ are so far advanced by now that any correction we impose voluntarily would be so painful that no politician dare speak honestly about the seismic shift in economics our nation would experience if we took our medicine and reformed the above. So, instead, our politicians lead us like a gambler in a casino whose already lost far more than he can pay back. They double down on madness, and simply hope economic collapse and civil war don’t happen on their watch.

The Trump admin talks a good game, but isn’t serious about fixing any of it for real. The Republicans are a joke and the Dem/Left has launched into insanity.

And so it goes.

One of the key economic and political lessons I’ve learned from all my reading and study is this:

‘What cannot go on will not go on.”

We are living on borrowed time, folks.