Bottom Line Up Front: We have more rights than just freedom of speech, and nobody is guaranteed a job or access to a platform based on 'free speech' rights.

Freedom of speech is guaranteed in our constitution in the sense that the government is restricted from making any laws that restrict free expression. It's intended purpose is to ensure that offensive speech didn't get Americans thrown in jail.

Hate speech is not restricted at all. But speech that incites specific, imminent violent action is. General, hyperbolic comments are not included in this restriction.

There is an exception for 'terroristic threats' in some state laws that can be invoked, particularly if there is a pattern and some kind of intent and organization involved to carry them out, even if not imminent.

FCC licenses are granted to allow use of public airwaves for broadcasting TV show have rules/laws that govern the license which are not limited to free speech.

The FCC has a “news distortion” policy: broadcasters may not intentionally distort or falsify the news.Enforcing it requires proof of intentional distortion by license holders.

Employers of police, teachers, sales reps and many others have a right to decide whether the public behavior of their employees will impact their operations and businesses negatively. Especially for jobs which involve being a public face for an organization.

Also, people in leadership roles in private or public organizations are held to a higher standard of public behavior so they are seen as fair and unbiased towards the people they manage. If half a team's employees are conservative, but the leader is spewing endless Left wing radical hate - not just merely expressing a political opinion - can and will be taken into account. People managed by that leader can use such statements as evidence in bias lawsuits, so this is also about reducing liability.

Employers do have some obligation to apply these standards of behavior equally and without bias based on state laws which vary quite a bit. Anyone who's been fired and believes those laws were violated have legal recourse.

Employees and others held to account for their public behavior by employers are not having their free speech curtailed. They are free to continue to speak publicly and have not been jailed or harmed by the govt when they are terminated.

Freedom of Association is another freedom that Americans are guaranteed. No employer or any organization is required to associate with or employe people whose views they find horrifying and distasteful. One can be fired in many instances just because the employer doesn’t like you.

Americans are free to choose who they associate with except when it comes to 'public accommodations' which has no bearing on the current issue.

The entire conversation from the Left on these issues is so dumbed down and often baseless. I hope this brief ‘refresher’ is helpful.

