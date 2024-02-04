Have you noticed how the rhetoric from the Dem/Left has escalated and changed since Trump came on the scene? I remember how awful they were to Reagan, and then Bush and also Bush II, they have long called Republicans in leadership fascists and racists and worse. But for Trump it went to a different place, as somehow he is supposedly more dangerous.

At this point, the rhetoric is about how Trump is a dictator and a white supremacist and will destroy democracy, along with how he’s a criminal and rapist etc. Etc. Etc. He’s a personally evil figure to them, irredeemable and with no offsetting positive traits. Why? Because it allows them to justify taking any action to stop him, illegal and/or immoral. And while the rhetoric of Dem/Left has long leaned in this direction, the extent of it now is beyond hyperbole and partisan gamesmanship.

Why do I say this? Because Fed/State/Local LE, and our NatSec intel services have been brought to bear on the entire MAGA movement as a result of these threat narratives. This happened long before January 6th, but it that gave them the pretext to complete their faux foundation for treating conservatives as a NatSec threat. This means they can investigate us and monitor us via entirely different legal mechanisms that don’t protect our rights, and are doing so right now. I’m pretty sure there is a file on me given my online profile. Never committed a crime in my life, not even close - but me and many like me are now seen as legitimate threats by the FBI and other agencies of our govt. That’s why they can do arrests for misdemeanors with SWAT teams - WE ARE TERRORISTS TO THE U.S. GOVT NOW, NOT JUST TO RACHEL MADDOW.

The DoJ and FBI have been most pernicious, generating many bogus‘cases’ on conservatives who are supposedly White Supremacists or revolutionaries when they are nothing of the sort. Let me say it here to be absolutely clear: The Proud Boys were never a White Supremacist group, nor were the 3 pcters or the Oath Keepers. But you’d never know it listening to the news. And be clear, those organizations were teaming with dozens of undercover agents and/or confidential human sources long before Jan 6th. The “leaders” who are going to jail for as much as 22 years didn’t even enter the Capitol on J6…

The FBI decided to treat J6 as thousands of individual cases instead of as one case, which was quite unusual. Just with this administrative maneuver, they have added thousands of “Domestic Violent Extremist” cases to their stats. Listen to the Dem/Left, they constantly refer to the “increase in Domestic Violent Extremism” and how “White Supremacy is the biggest terrorist threat in the country” - based on this and other ginned up, BS ‘data’. As an aside, the best way to debunk most Dem/Left stuff is to go to their data. They lie so boldly now, their own data sources often are clearly corrupted or don’t even support their claims.

I decided to look into ‘trans genocide’ a couple of years ago and was shocked to find that the list of 19 deaths were mostly of trans people who’s murders had nothing to do with being trans (and blacks were heavily overrepresented assailants - shhhhh, you can’t mention that out loud though). And even if all had been killed out of ‘trans hate’, the rate of crime was far lower than other groups suffer.

It’s also true that Dem/Left activists encourage victims to over-report these crimes, witness the Asian Hate memology. Most bizarrely, what became clear in that data is that the overwhelming number of violent assailants of Asians are black too. Again, shhhh, you can’t mention that either.

At the same time, it’s clear the FBI is not targeting Antifa or violent, organized, well funded BLM rioters - who openly claim they are revolutionaries and act accordingly.

These Threat Narratives serve as the foundation for the censorship efforts of the Dem/Left in and out of govt as well. You see, it’s okay to strip the rights away from people who are terrorists and racists and fascists, right?

What’s next? We already have full scale indoctrination of our youth via primary through university education. So of course it will be “re-education”. Think I’m kidding? In some of the J6 trials, activist judges lectured defendants on how they believed in things that weren’t true and assigned them books to read and IDed the ideas they must denounce. This is Maoist to the core.

Maoism is a great model for this. Even down to the Red Guards, who are BLM and Antifa along with the FBI and other LE now. The struggle sessions are held with dissenters in our schools and corporations. Consider that your CEO and head of HR were subjected to presentation by a CRT/DEI/BLM Activist that showed data on the terrifying rise of white hate crimes and white supremacy. This info is usually introduced at the board level and informs policy. Same in many other institutions.

The rationale is always the same. The Right is SO DANGEROUS that they must be stopped at any cost. I fully believe the 2020 election was stolen (they did brag about it openly in Time Magazine, so I do have some reason to believe this, lol) and that the Dem/Left is amping up their ballot harvesting/chasing efforts this time around, with even more money and lawfare pressing for loose voter rolls and fraud-prone mail in ballots. They are more hysterical than ever, why would they not increase these efforts? ‘The Steal’ will be on again by the Dem/Left for sure in 2024, and they will do so without shame.

It’s wild to watch them speak about Trump now, it’s as though we didn’t have him as POTUS for 4 years. We didn’t see this autocratic, lawless, authoritarian impulse from him when governing. In fact, according to John Yoo, a conservative lawyer and respected legal mind who was a Never Trumper, Trump was “The Defender in Chief” of the rule of law as POTUS. It’s the Obama and Biden admins who were defeated at SCOTUS time and time again for their lawless administration’s policies, not Trump.

Be clear, they will start locking us up and censoring us even more now. They will not ‘snap out of it’ as long as they exist. They are not operating in good faith, nor do they approach us with good will. These Dem/Left lunatics want you silenced, at a minimum and they get there with faux Threat Narratives.