This piece is a little different than my typical political think piece—more meta and philosophical about our current popular culture. I hope you enjoy it.

The topic? Failure.

Notice how you react when I say that word. For many, it immediately feels awful—something unpleasant to dwell upon. And yet, failure is something every one of us experiences.

You might expect me to launch into the familiar story about how failure is just a stepping stone to success. But no—I’m not going to be that trite.

Instead, I want to talk about how profoundly shamed failure is in American culture, and how we often discard those who experience it. Whether it’s in school, work, relationships, elections, business, or art—we exile those who fall short.

American culture has long been (or once was) relentlessly optimistic, and that’s largely a good thing. It was built on the belief that anyone could start over, reinvent themselves, and try again.

One could even say that our culture is built around the Hero’s Journey—the outsider who struggles, is cast out, faces their “dark night of the soul,” and ultimately triumphs through grit and rebirth.

But what about those who don’t triumph? We all know people like that. Perhaps you are one of them—or fear you might be, one day.

We rarely speak of these people. When we do, they are portrayed as tragic or comic figures and fundamentally as caricatures. In real life, such people are pitied, shunned, or “helped” in a way that keeps them at arm’s length. Often, they are simply abandoned—even by family. I’ve seen this happen.

I remember one such person in my stepmother’s family. He was gentle, intelligent, but awkward and insecure. He never managed to establish a career and ended up living with his parents into his 40s.

He was interesting, and not a bad person. I bet you can think of someone similar—a failed artist, writer, or entrepreneur. A dreamer who never quite “made it.” There are many like them.

Our society pities these people. To some extent, Christianity and other faith traditions temper our “win at all costs” mentality with compassion. But culturally, this compassion feels like an afterthought.

I’m 63 now, and I believe this problem has worsened over my lifetime. When I was young, not everyone was a “success story.” Many had ordinary, unstable lives—bouncing from job to job, chasing modest dreams. Think of Ralph Kramden from The Honeymooners—barely holding on as a bus driver, but still “one of us.”

Today, after decades of social capital being eroded by destructive public and private policies, we’ve devolved into a brutal “winning is everything” culture. It’s all hustle, grind, and endless self-promotion. Hard work itself is no longer seen as meaningful—only as a means to status or wealth.

In this diminished culture, it’s every person for themselves, all of us locked in a series of zero-sum games.

Yet we wonder why younger generations seem cynical and self-absorbed? They’re responding to the world we’ve made—one with no room for “also-rans.”

Those who fail are treated as background characters we’ve left behind in the ongoing story of our lives.

My aim here isn’t to propose a grand fix or diagnose the causes (though I believe they lie in the death of shared Christian values and the rise of an extractive, profit-at-any-cost economy).

Instead, I want to ask something simple but deeply important of you:

Be kind to those who’ve failed in your world. Listen to them. See them as people worth knowing—not projects to fix. Grant them the humanity our society has stripped from them.

Be kind and loving, simply because that’s how humans should be with one another.

Because, after all, there but for the grace of God go we all.