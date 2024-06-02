I exited my activism in the 'Red Pill' movement years ago when this Alpha-Beta stuff started becoming central to 'the men's movement', which is where the Red Pill movement began. To now observe the rise of the ‘Sigma', and how quickly the term has become accepted because ‘it’s based on science’ is horrifying to me. Hence, my debunking follows.

Alpha Status, Dominance, and Division of Labor in Wolf Packs by L. David Mech1 Abstract: The prevailing view of a wolf (Canis lupus) pack is that of a group of individuals ever vying for dominance but held in check by the "alpha" pair, the alpha male and the alpha female. Most research on the social dynamics of wolf packs, however, has been conducted on non-natural assortments of captive wolves. Here I describe the wolf-pack social order as it occurs in nature, discuss the alpha concept and social dominance and submission, and present data on the precise relationships among members in free-living packs based on a literature review and 13 summers of observations of wolves on Ellesmere Island, Northwest Territories, Canada. I conclude that the typical wolf pack is a family, with the adult parents guiding the activities of the group in a division-of-labor system in which the female predominates primarily in such activities as pup care and defense and the male primarily during foraging and food-provisioning and the travels associated with them. Mech, L. David. 1999. Alpha status, dominance, and division of labor in wolf packs. Canadian Journal of Zoology 77:1196-1203. Jamestown, ND: Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center Home Page. http://www.npwrc.usgs.gov/resource/2000/alstat/alstat.htm (Version 16MAY2000).

The Sigma Male always has a beard and considers himself an outsider who still dominates the world and is a lady killer, even though he doesn’t socialize with people or need to because, you see, he’s better than all that petty, egoic, superficial and, worst of all, ‘feminized’ behavior. He could dominate anywhere he wanted to, if he wanted to, I mean, he could have been the Quarter Back in High School if he just tried but he saw though it all, just like he’d never chase the head of the Cheer Squad cuz he doesn’t need that kind of social validation. He does play at least 40 hrs of video games per week but he’s on Keto and lifts and he’s getting jacked anyway, so it’s okay if he spends most of his free time numbing his consciousness with frivolous entertainment cuz he’s a Demigod and ‘the rules don’t apply’ to him. And hey, he can learn everything he needs to learn from podcasts that he listens to while he’s gaming and lifting, and he listens to them at 2x so he’s ahead of you on every level. He’s stacking while you are lacking…

While Alpha-Beta began with some validity in the ‘70s, it’s not the end all or be all of even pack behavior. To then infer something called Sigma in human behavior from that simplistic non-human model of social behavior? Ridiculous. These snarky, anti-social, self-anointed geniuses and Renaissance men are just choosing to opt out of normal social order you see. They aren’t bailing because they are lower status in that social order, nor due to their lack of merit or social intelligence, no, that’s not it. You see, they are actually high status people who ‘choose not to play the game’. Fyi, this is the same exact mindset that informs a related idea called MGTOW - Men Going Their Own Way - in that failing socially is seen as a virtue, rather than a flaw. Women are ruthless when picking partners, it’s never been fair and never will be, yawn, and? This is new? Men who aren’t interesting to women have always been angry and jealous, so there nothing new there.

Of course, we do observe 'social dominance' and hierarchy in human social order so Alpha can be used to note who is socially dominant in any given situation, along with beta as an indicator of who is socially submissive. In packs, the long lasting alphas are not blindly aggressive, abusive and arrogant, btw, nope. In fact the long surviving alphas demonstrate real care for their packs, taking care of the vulnerable and ensuring the pack is well fed and safe. So keep in mind that the overly aggressive and the status seekers are not typical alphas, and they often can only achieve short term leadership that requires a lot of coercion. We also have ‘prestige’ in human social hierarchies, one can climb the status ladder via achievement, not just social dominance. Often a ven diagram of a ‘leader’ or ‘high value man’ would indeed show both achievement and social dominance. People also conflate Alpha with “high value” (referring to Sexual Market Value) but social dominance is only one component of how women value mates. To miss this is to admit one does not understand the ‘science’ of human mating and mate selection at all. Yet Sigmas base their entire identity on this ridiculously incorrect view of human social order.

Another problem is that Sigma is now being used to describe an entire personality type, not just a position in hierarchical social order. Be clear, this is just made up crap at this point, and there is no actual science on a model of personality based on even Alpha, let alone Sigma. Personality profiling is actually incredibly challenging, the only approach that actually works, and is used in academia, are the 'Big 5 personality traits" tests. None others are valid, not even Myers Briggs, and please don’t get mad. People seem to get really mad when I point out that Myers Briggs isn’t valid. Just do some googling and you’ll see that it was debunked 30 years ago in academic psychology, don’t blame it on me.

The Five Valid Personality Traits that Are Used To Model Personalities

Openness Conscientiousness Extroversion Agreeableness Neuroticism

A writer named ‘Vox Day’ invented the term ‘Sigma’ as far as I can tell, along with an even sillier type called Gamma which is basically anyone he finds annoying. Vox Day is Theodore Robert Beal, and he was chased off all platforms due to his overt racism. He positions himself as a guru to his many followers, and to be fair, he’s quite intelligent and well read. He’s not a bad writer and has been at it for a very long time. He misuses his intellect though by peddling rank nonsense like SIGMA. He plays a lot of word games about whether he’s an actual white nationalist or not, but seems to be one.

If you think you are SIGMA, let me unconfuse you. You've likely failed to develop your social intelligence to the point where you can be comfortable in social situations in general. In essence, you’ve rage quit the existing social order because you lack the skills to traverse it. You are probably a capable man, and of above average intelligence, you are probably more self-directed and unwilling to be a cog in the machine than the average bear, sure, that's all fine. But you are essentially being anti-social. You will greatly limit your success and joy in life if you don't develop social intelligence and the ability to assert social dominance in ways that actually work. I think Sigmas are most often quite passive aggressive. Most SIGMASs are essentially guys who fail at being Alpha (just social dominance, not how jacked you are and how cool your beard is) and get frustrated so they pretend they are 'winning'. But in reality they have just exited the game, which is of course losing the game. You see see, you can’t escape our social order. You are always in our social order in some way. It’s controlling you even if you ‘exit it’. Sigh…

