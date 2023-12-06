Many orthodox Jews object to Zionism as they claim it turns Jews into something they were never meant to be. This is a very old debate in Judaism that’s boring AF, so I won’t belabor it here. But I’m curious, do you even know this? It’s quite a trick the Zionists pulled off, turning being a Jew into a nationality.

Last time I checked, one is free to criticize nations harshly for their policies and actions, and to even oppose them without being accused of bigotry or wanting genocide. Except Israel. Cuz it’s Jewish state. Or were you not aware that Israel privileges Jews extremely under their laws, despite how many Arab Muslims live there? Note the following:

Israel passed a “nation-state law” in 2018, the law does three big things:

It states that “the right to exercise national self-determination” in Israel is “unique to the Jewish people.” It establishes Hebrew as Israel’s official language, and downgrades Arabic — a language widely spoken by Arab Israelis — to a “special status.” It establishes “Jewish settlement as a national value” and mandates that the state “will labor to encourage and promote its establishment and development.

Any other state with these laws would be under sanction by the U.S. or at least enjoy no aid from us. To oppose Zionism is a position on the politics of Zionism. And Zionism is axiomatically the pursuit of a Jewish homeland and nation for Jews. In a way, it has nothing to do with being Jewish, it’s a nationalist campaign.

Of course that doesn’t mean there isn’t actual antisemitism out there, and that Islam via Mohammed’s own words isn’t innately antisemitic, nope, it in fact is. Religious governments are crazy bigoted, whether Jewish or Muslim. But Islam is the only one making the claim that it’s the final word from God and that they have been given license to conquer the world by God as well.

Islam divides the world between Dar al-Islam, the house of peace which is any Islamic country, and Dar al-Harb, the house of war which are all “infidel” nations. The non-Islamic nations are to be penetrated and brought under Islam by force if they won’t go voluntarily. So when you call Islam and Jihad “antisemitic”, be clear that’s just the start.

Hamas folds it’s fight into Jihad. And is supported by Muslims worldwide because it’s seen as a component of Jihad. The crazy thing is ever expecting the Muslim world to not be this way. And even crazier is Zionists planting a nation on their heads via the West and the imprimatur of the U.N., pushed mainly by the Brits and U.S. via the partition resolution. It was always going to bring about endless war. Our own diplomate and defense types and intel folks begged that weirdo Truman not to support the Zionists but he went weak in the knees to the massive pressure from the Jewish lobby in the U.S. (this is well documented in the book Perceptions of Palestine).

So we ended up backing a religiously motivated Jewish state making war with 500 million Arab Muslims. Just on the face of it, how stupid are we to even be involved in this fight? Why does it matter at all if Jews have a homeland to Americans and American interests? I could not care less if Jews have a homeland - I’m of Irish descent and Catholic. I’ve never once seen a Zionist talk about the 800 years of oppression of my people by the Brits or how we had to just accept it at a certain point, nobody cares about any of that. So pardon me if Jewish national aspirations are meaningless to me - cuz they are.

Zionists began trying to conflate Zionism with Judaism long ago, and criticism of Zionism with anti-semitism. That’s utter BS and amounts to dishonest moral bullying, and using religion as a weapon to pursue political ends. I had to watch our congressional reps yesterday conflate opposing Zionism with anti-semitism and it disgusted me. But even then, the Zionists put themselves on the political field and abandoned the high ground of religiosity and the protections we afford religions when they decided they deserved a state and essentially stole one. Nobody should be surprised that the Palestinians hate the Jews even more now.

This entire argument is so stupid. We should be having clear headed arguments about how much all this interventionism around the world costs us and harms our standing in the world. Let the Zionists and Muslims kill each other off over their religion, Christians got past all this already…