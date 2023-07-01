Speaking about the social order and nation state our founders meant to bring about only in terms of liberty is to miss a huge part of what they sought to be free from by fighting the Brits. The “American System” was to be open and dynamic, they wanted to be free of the constraints of empire on commerce in particular. When one looks at the history of British punitive tariffs and bans and customs controls, its apparent that they distorted the colonial economy dramatically.

But this was only a part of what Karl Popper would later call the “Open Society” in which the abiding principles were liberal democracy. Popper wisely rejected the mysticism of Hegel and hence Marx. He also believed that Plato’s ideas were dangerous in part in that they could lead to authoritarianism - I’ve had that lecture from a leftist so that’s not a leap.

This wild thing we embraced, the true ‘pioneer spirit’ and optimism and ambition of those who built this country, played out on a continent-wide basis. There was never anything even close to what we were. I was born in ‘62 and I came of age in a world in which “Made in America” had been the badge of the highest quality products in the world. Imagine Japanese upper class people having an American refrigerator or washing machine.

Most of all, success was not just the province of those who went to the ‘right schools’ or played things carefully. Such a large country lent itself to reinvention and many chances for entrepreneurs to spin the wheel again, people could just move and ‘start over’ anywhere they chose. So many working class/blue collar people made it to the middle class and beyond. It wasn’t a myth - it was happening all around me. And not just to white people.

I think about the dignity available to any man who was willing to work hard and develop himself back then. Things felt open and big and expansive. I think about how protected women were in our society back then. My mom passed when I was young, I try to imagine what her very Catholic person would make of this world? Onlyfans? Pride Month? Trans? She lead a high school English dept and knew teens. Now we are training young women to sexually exploit themselves, sold to them as ‘empowerment’ and ‘finding themselves’. ‘Gettin’ that bag’ and all the rest. Being a ‘baddie’.

I’m astonished by what this world has become. The digital world has been more exploited by the worst of us in almost every sphere of interaction. There is something about network effects…Our founders would find our society unrecognizable as the United States of America as visualized by the constitution. Rather, they’d see it failing in exactly the ways they were trying to avoid. Massive govt overreach, imperialism, foreign entanglements and endless war. How many nations are U.S. service men and women fighting in as I write this? Do you even know? Counting all the ‘black’ stuff.

What is this govt of ours? Consider the vast sprawl of the Dept of Agriculture or the Veterans Administration? Hundreds of thousands of workers. Our 16 intel agencies. our 96 federal LE agencies. And that’s not including the ‘black’ programs. What kind of leviathan has our own fed govt become? We spend 1 trillion or more, all in on NatSec - and I’m told we are potentially vulnerable to certain Russian or Chinese weapons systems? That we don’t have great intel on China? That we have problems detecting and shooting down balloons sent over our nation from a military competitor? We have a smaller navy - even if theirs isn’t comparable ship for ship, ya know? Like wtf? Hint: One of the answers was the focus of everything on fighting the “GWOT” (global war on terror), drew away resources from other capabilities. Same with our standing army. We’d have to field everything we have into Ukraine to beat the Russians and it would be a real fight. We’d get air superiority eventually, and then we’d win. But it would take everything we have. And if China backs Russia? We lose. Period. Dot. End of sentence. Or just takes Taiwan while we are bogged down in Ukraine? We can’t fight two minor wars at once, let alone two major ones. Russia spends 1/10th of what we do on defense.

In debt up to our arse and just pounding the pedal to the floor, accelerating off the cliff as though this is the closing scene of Thelma and Louise? Fyi, the Fed just gave up and is going to pound tons more loot into QE Infinity!!! Boom. I deeply suspect we are led in the main by psychopaths and mid-wits. This will all end so badly now. There is no turning back. It’s just a race to implosion. Asset prices will collapse and then banks will collapse, and there will indeed be a ‘global reset’…