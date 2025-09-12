Bottom Line Up Front: Killing Charlie Kirk was an act of spiritual warfare as much as it was about politics.

I think many of us are surprised by how Charlie's death affected us, while not knowing him personally. I've covered the political aspects of it, but now realize that the spiritual aspect was so much more the cause of my deep sorrow and grief.

His faith was so clear and strong and honest. I do not have that kind of faith, mine is much weaker. In fact, if I'm really honest with myself, I've been 'faking it till I make it' for most of my life spiritually.

As I contemplated this last night, I realized that Charlie was actually living from a spiritual place. The clarity he had, the calmness and his willingness to engage people without anger or viciousness was transcendent and given by being spiritual, not political.

This hit me like a ton of bricks when I realized it, and I don't mean intellectually, I mean feeling it deep in my soul. This is what moved people about him, he was a real example of a person who came from a spiritual place while also being a strong advocate for what seemed like political positions.

As I think about this more deeply this morning, I realize that Charlie was coming from a profoundly moral place with his politics. The intention and the stance was always a moral one given by his spirituality.

This was based fundamentally in being kind and loving to people. His easy smile and openness to people WHO HATED HIM was so impressive and moving, but I was not able to adequately describe it until just now. It was not given by his politics, it was given by his faith.

Recent experiences have reconnected me to the transcendent, spiritual realm much more profoundly than ever in my life, undeniably But without a true shift in my mindset and behavior, what is the impact?

Coming from fear and sadness and anger may be justified by our politics, but it's not the remedy to the problems we face. The 'other side' is hopelessly stuck in that place because most of them have no real spiritual life. I think Charlie likely saw them as spiritually bereft as much as morally and politically wrong.

This is why the atheistic Left was so outraged by him. He demonstrated in very real ways what it means come from a place of love, kindness and spirituality which they presume they are doing but rarely are.

Their politics are a substitute for spirituality. This is why they pursue politics so rabidly and why it's such a huge part of their identities.

They couldn't process Charlie via their view of politics, which I could see in the reactions of his questioners in endless videos and clips. He befuddled them spiritually, not just logically. This is also what drew so many young people who towards him.

What does seeing this mean for me?

Am I going to meet 'my enemies' at their level and be just as arrogant, angry, sad and fearful? How am I any different than them if I'm that way?

If I'm just carving out different positions that may be 'right' but am not coming from a place of kindness and love for them, I don't think I'm actually going to accomplish anything meaningful.

Look at what Charlie accomplished by committing himself to his spirituality. It's unquestionable that his approach worked far better than just more arguing and ranting.

I've been both a Catholic and a Buddhist in my life. Jesus demonstrated how to live a life coming from love and kindness to all. Even as he was dying on the cross, he was kind to the worst of humanity.

In Buddhism, the entire purpose of developing mindfulness is to become endlessly compassionate and full of loving kindness for every being in the world.

This is indeed a spiritual war, not a political one.

Last. I'm as shocked as anyone that I'm writing this and having this experience.

What a 'gift' indeed. I could have received it without his dying, but it's undeniable that his death and my overwhelming sadness about it forced to examine myself in this way

Thank you, Charlie Kirk, thank you.