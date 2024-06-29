Let’s talk first about what we witnessed Thursday night.

Joe showed us what an 81yo man with some kind of serious degenerative cognitive disorder looks like. An inability to keep to his own line of reasoning when responding to questions. It was obvious that he couldn’t keep track of what he was saying at times and went ‘blank’. This has happened to all of us when tired or just occasionally. But not for Joe… He struggles to speak extemporaneously in a sensible way. I note the comment about rape coming from one’s ‘parents’ or other family members. That had nothing to do with the subject but in his mind, long ago, he listened to some activist talk about how child sexual abuse emanates from family members or others close to a child. His febrile brain latches on to any factoid that seems relevant and he riffs. But if you step back and consider his responses critically, most of them were quite simple or incoherent. He was not able to communicate any compound ideas (stringing several related concepts together), or even just anything modestly complex. He clearly had been memorizing responses to questions he’d anticipated. Note that memorizing is not the same as having command of a subject. One could see when he had a bit he’d memorized and could draw on it but even then, was not impressive or coherent. His overall appearance, particularly the bizarre facial expressions and uncoordinated eyes, was disturbing. He seems ‘out of it’.



They think we we are stupid. We readily recognize this as many have seen the same thing in aging family members. Joe ‘sundowns’ and cannot function in the evenings. Look at the symptoms in the image below. Have we not witnessed all of it from Joe during his regime? Sundowning occurs during the middle and late phases of dementia and can also occur during the day. Be clear, what Joe is experiencing is not ‘normal aging’, his symptoms are not indicative of that. And if he is sundowning, he’s in the mid to late phases of his dementia. Joe is seriously ill. If he was just a grandpa, his family would be wondering if he should still drive, they would want to provide constant care for him. He would essentially need care and supervision. They would not leave him alone with children, for example. It would be key to make sure he eats well, gets lots of rest, isn’t stressed out, has a daily routine - does this sound like someone who could run a Taco Bell, no less be POTUS? Of course not. And lets be clear, Joe has been showing signs of dementia for years, it was obvious during the 2020 campaign.

Amazingly, the Dem/Left has prepared a defense of Joe, based on him handling a rally the next day (midday, of course) where he didn’t have to answer questions, and had a teleprompter to help him. Axios did a write up, I’d did a short video on what they are claiming is so about Joe. It’s all lies, of course. Nobody at the stage of dementia Joe has reached should be trusted with any responsibility. Rather, they should be allowed to relax and enjoy peaceful days without any pressure or demands on them. Listen to how insane the Dem/Left has become.

Where does all this leave us?

We have a POTUS - Commander in Chief, our head diplomat, who is not cognitively capable of performing his duties. Consider that he’s expected to create and manage NatSec strategy all on his own, from his POV. He has to interact with other world leaders. How can anyone think he can do so effectively? Domestic policy is more of an administrative function and the agencies can kind of run themselves. While this is a bad state of affairs in its own way, the major, imminent risk comes from his inability to perform his NatSec responsibilities.

To my thinking, patriotism outweighs all other considerations at this point. Accordingly, i believe Kamala Harris should convene the cabinet and hold a vote to remove Joe from office. I don’t care if that makes Kamala POTUS - she’s at least sentient. She can process information, speak with people, make sense and be sensible. I realize we love to criticize her for being vapid, and to some degree that’s true. But she can speak and listen and act clearly. Joe cannot.

Sadly, most of my fellow conservatives are not calling for this, I don’t know why. As this article makes clear, the Dem/Left simply does not care about our nation or the considerations I’ve outlined in this article. While this isn’t surprising on one level, as the Dem/Left has shown me for decades how unprincipled they are in their pursuit of power, it does shock me despite my cynicism. I guess I still had some shred of a thought that at least some on the Dem/Left possess a basic patriotism, how silly of me. I know better, but at some basic level I can’t process it.

Our enemies are already feasting on Biden’s incompetence and incoherence daily. Look to the Houthis or The Philippines or China. Or South America. Everywhere, U.S. diplomacy and global activities are creating disasters for the American people. Our enemies are burrowing in as the Biden admin runs a performative foreign policy for domestic electoral purposes. I pray a broad war doesn’t get triggered before we are rid of Joe.