President Biden has to go, now.

Most of what I’m hearing are political calculations about who will replace Biden as candidate for POTUS in the 2024 elections. Uh, are they, and perhaps you, crazy? We have a mentally incompetent POTUS (and have had one since he took office). Wee cannot run National Security policy without a mentally competent POTUS.

Despite Joe Scarborough’s ridiculous lies this morning, praising Biden before calling for his replacement, Joe is a disaster for foreign policy because he’s absent. What has happened is, due to his lack of leadership, the most radical elements of our own National Security establishment have grabbed the reigns. Whether it’s provoking Russia to war in Ukraine via statements about NATO membership or the support and alliance with socialist/Marxist movements around the world to oppose many govts who should be our allies, to the insane “have it both ways” policy in the Mideast, where we aid both the Israelis and the Palestinians, our foreign policy has been a disaster under Biden cuz he’s not actually functioning as POTUS.

POTUS has a unique personal responsibility when it comes to foreign policy and National Security. Unlike other areas where congress sets actual policy, POTUS is charged with driving this aspect personally. His relationships with foreign leaders, his ‘take’ on situations and conflicts is crucial for creating our foreign policy and military calculations.

Consider the threats that are out of control already. Do you not realize that these hotspots are likely a mess due to vacuum of leadership from Joe Biden?

China - Not only are they increasingly aggressive with Taiwan, a nation we don’t even recognize diplomatically. We don’t have a mutual defense treaty with them. But we do have such a treaty with the Philippines, and the Chinese have just blockaded an island of theirs with military forces based on it.

Mideast - Set aside the Israel-Palestinian war, as its old news and frankly not that important on a global scale. It will never be solved by negotiation as neither side is willing, Trump was right to walk away from that mess. Rather look at what the Houthis have been able to do in the Red Sea? 90% of ships are having to reroute, and shipping is down as a result. But we could wipe out their capability in a week if we chose to do so. Safety of international shipping a crucial, explicit mission of our Navy, we can easily justify it. Why haven’t we acted more forcefully? Cuz there are two camps in the Biden admin and one is in the tank for the Iranians, and the Houthis are Iran’s proxy. So ‘both sides win’ inside the Biden admin - while the American people lose and pay billions for nothing while doing so.

Houthi Militants Attacking Shipping

Ukraine - Despite the lies told to you daily by our mainstream media and politicians, Biden provoked Putin into going ahead with his invasion of Ukraine by making strong comments in November ‘21. He stated that the Ukrainians would be joining NATO. You see, this language was what his Ukraine obsessed/Eastern European hacks in the State dept wanted him to do. They believe in U.S. military invincibility and literally thought they would back Putin down. But Putin already engaged militarily in Georgia under similar circumstances under Bush, and had already taken Crimea due to being unwilling to accept it being under NATO. How on earth could a sentient person think Putin would not attack? He could never tolerate a nuked/NATOized Ukraine on his border, never. The Russian people would not tolerate it either. But again, the Nulands/Blinkens and others are obsessed with Eastern Europe and their hatred of Russia. There was nobody to stop them in the Biden admin, so here we are.

Afghanistan - The absurd withdrawal, with our allies there actually waking up at Bagram airfield in the morning shocked at our departure, is a stain on our national honor. We currently send the Taliban 40 million USD a week as well. But don’t ever mention the thousands we abandoned in Afghanistan, or the 10s of thousands we allowed into the U.S. without vetting, often people who were our enemies in Afghanistan while interpreters and Afghan Spec Forces and others we trained and worked with are hunted down and killed like dogs. This had to be an instance of bureaucratic BS between the State dept, CIA and DoD - a sentient POTUS would not have let this happen.

That’s just a taste of the ‘Butcher’s Bill’ for having a senile POTUS. The Biden cabinet must use the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from power, now. People like to say ‘Kamala is worse’, uh, no. She can actually speak, think and listen and process information coherently. While it’s not great, she has to take the job, there is no other path. I don’t care how all this effects the election. Our enemies are feasting due to Biden’s absence, even while he’s in office. We cannot have a POTUS who doesn’t think or speak clearly. Imagine China moves on Taiwan tonight? We must have a sentient, mentally competent POTUS now.