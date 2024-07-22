My prediction is on track. Biden is out - I made the call two years ago. The media would blow Biden’s cover on dementia when the Dems told them to do so. They did, but now is the hard part.

Michelle really does hate politics. Everyone who knew her in the White House saw that, but I don’t really buy it, and here’s why. She’s always been a political person, she just doesn’t run for office. Her dad was a corrupt Chicago ward heel in the Democrat machine there. Doling out payoffs weekly to grease the system, holding a ‘no show’ job at the water authority, paid in cash. She grew up in the thick of a political machine being run in her household as many political people came to visit. Most people don’t know this about her. Dad was flush, she didn’t want for anything and she got out of the black schools in Chicago as fast as she could.

She sought an Ivy League degree - why? What were her ambitions? She sought out a law degree from Harvard, why? She really struggled at Yale, she spoke about in her own writings. She doubted herself, as she wasn’t making the cut. She did change programs and found a groove but in a much less demanding area of study. Why was she so hell bent on having an Ivy League pedigree? A political life was always her goal. She just didn’t want to hold elective office.

She sought out a political law firm to work in, which is where she met Barack. She sought out a political job in the Daley administration, joining the Jarret political machine, which was in turn put in Barack’s service as he climbed the greasy poll of Illinois and Chicago politics. She’s been committed to political activism her entire life. These days she runs a voter registration organization. She keeps herself fresh and relevant in Dem politics, and also attends to her personal brand fastidiously. She produces a constant stream of content (books, appearances etc.) for her rabid fans. She ensures she’s in the press regularly. None of this is coincidental, no, it’s quite intentional. She works very hard to maintain a largeish personal brand and political presence in the Dem party.

While in the White House, she took the largest political role of any First Lady. Her staff was huge, 42 at its peak, Laura Bush had like 6. She had a strategy and communications to support her building a very big image. She has continued to do so to maintain her standing as ‘the most popular woman in the world’. Here she is with her voter registration organization.

She strikes a much dowdier image these days, part of her whiny menopause grief it seems.

She has publicly stated for years that she will not run for office and recently again issued an ‘official statement’ from ‘the office’ of Michelle Obama. What caught my eye about this, however, was that she has ‘an office’ at all. Why? She can do the speaking circuit and run her activism without an ‘office’. It’s a signal of how seriously she sees herself as a figure in the American socio-political scene. Of course she’s delusional, but that’s besides my point. Here she is shocked that she went to a Target and nobody recognized her or cared ff they did, lol.

Just as with the rest of our pop culture, it’s a myth that she’s popular. But then again the media outlets the Left treats like demigods rarely get over 1 million viewers. The ‘celebrities’ we are told are our celebrities aren’t recognized outside of their little bubbles. Drake went to a basketball game recently and sat down next to a white guy in his ‘60s who had no idea who he was and just chatted with him like he was some guy. Imagine that happening with say Frank Sinatra back in the ‘60s? This whole made up media world is not based in reality, I get it. But still, Michelle has done everything required for THEM to claim her awesomeness and popularity nonstop. It doesn’t matter that her Spotify deal failed because she and Barack made only 8 appearances a year - for 25 million. You see, she and Barack are such a big deal they had created their own ‘production company’ (read as other people doing the day to day work). The produced at least 3 podcasts of ‘lesser voices’ that the Obamas wanted to promote. Do you see the sophisticated hustle here? They get to play kingmakers in media - but don’t deliver the goods and don’t get called on it. Tthere is a real grifter mentality at work with the Obamas and its because they are endlessly ambitious, yes?

So, why do I think Michelle will run? I believe she will be presented with this case: ‘Michelle, nobody else can win but you. Kamala is polling worse than senile Joe. We are hemorrhaging black and female votes - you are literally THE ONLY candidate who can turn that around. If you don’t, Trump will win, and not just win, but win by destroying ‘the Blue Wall’ of states that we can guarantee are Democrat, ending our ability to win elections with our current coalition permanently. The stakes could not be higher for the nation or the world. He intends to dismantle the agencies of the Fed govt that carry out Progressive policies, erase DEI from govt, and on the global stage, he may leave NATO!!!’.

Can you imagine this moment? Let Kamala dangle for a few weeks, mostly to get good polling data on her. Let’s assume she doesn’t magically turn this around and improve her standing. Now it’s about either running a short campaign and ‘saving the world’ or being seen as trying to do so if she loses, vs. giving her people the finger when they needed her most. Can you imagine the betrayal and recriminations inside he Dem party if she were to not step up? She’s still young enough. And remember, she’s not going on the campaign trail for 2 years, dealing with primaries and the endless work and criticism with an uncertain outcome. I can easily see why that wouldn’t ever appeal to her. But imagine instead she can run a 75 day campaign, no primary and ‘save the world’? This will be incredibly tempting to her.

I think the pressure will be immense. I think it’s already been mounting for a while as this scenario was plain to see if you were looking carefully. So, I’m sticking with my prediction. I think she will give in and run, but only after a few more weeks of wrangling to make sure nobody else can do so. We will see, as it’s also true that this is a wild political season in which anything can happen.