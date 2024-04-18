Overton Window: The Overton window is the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. It is also known as the window of discourse.

Ben Shapiro claimed Candace Owens was let go from the Daily Wire due to her violation of what he called ‘the Overton Window’ at the Daile Wire.

Let’s be clear. The Overton Window is not a set of editorial guidelines and principles/values that a given publication implements to inform its reporters about their POV. Rather, it’s a way of describing the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. Which is an entirely different thing, yes?

Setting aside Shapiro’s shabby use of the term, what he means is that “we are overtly in support of Zionism and do not tolerate any criticism of Zionism” at Daily Wire. Or is he suggesting that the lack of support for Israel is somehow not ‘mainstream’ in the U.S.? 50% of Americans think the U.S. is does not have responsibility to ensure peace in the Mideast. 49% of Republicans too according to the ABC News/Ipsos poll above.

It turns out that the politics of American Zionism are creating a lot of tension across the Left and the Right in the U.S. Many on the Right assume that Zionism is part of what we support - but literally half the Right isn’t aligned. The support for Zionism comes from Christian Zionists, who are not supporting Israel because its good for our nation. Rather it’s due to their interpretation of the bible…

Does Ben know what country he lives in? By invoking the Overton window, he then must support Candace’s more critical and openminded view of the issue because half the country and half of Republicans are aligned with her, its axiomatic. So that’s not what he’s doing, and be clear that Ben’s machine gunning of word salads approach to discussing this didn’t help. He’s showed he’s a bit impulsive and full of himself. But of course, it’s not ‘cancel culture’ either as Ben isn’t calling for a general de-platforming of her, seeking to de-bank her and isn’t defaming her in public.

For background, the following video makes clear how he views the U.S. vis a vis Israel, indeed he does not seem to know what nation he’s a citizen of.

As for Candace’s part, I think she has been a bit disingenuous but not maliciously. She’s like many conservatives and other Americans who find the more they learn about both sides of this conflict, the less comfortable they are just accepting the Zionist view of things.

As an aside, let me address anyone reading along who finds the term Zionism triggering. I’m no antisemite, in fact, I like Jews a lot. Zionism is the political campaign to create a Jewish state in Palestine. There are more than a few Jews who oppose Zionism or are highly critical of it. While Zionism may have its merits, it’s irrelevant to U.S. interests from my POV, based on the facts as I see them. I have no investment in the creation or support of a Jewish state as an American.

I don’t think Candace is being as open about how she may see Israel in a less flattering light now, but she reeks of it. I went through a similar journey. Mine began after 9/11, as I found the 'they attacked us cuz we are free’ line to be unsatisfying. I was a Republican and somewhat conservative but more Libertarian, like many of us in those days. But I did read a lot so I threw a bunch of history and other books on my read list on the issue. From Dersh’s The Case for Israel to some Benny Morris and Finkelstein and Elan Pape. There are also many sound academic style debates on the issue all over social media that I found very edifying on this issue.

And I could never look at Israel as the victim again, sorry. 1890 - 25k Jews living in Palestine who thought of themselves as Palestinian Jews. So when some of you claim there is no such thing as Palestine or a Palestinian people, know how vicious this ignorance is, Golda Meir had a Palestinian passport. By 1949 there are to 500k+ Jews in Palestine. It’s clear who was invading and colonizing whom, and who was indigenous and ethnically cleansed at this point. At least 600k Arab Muslims lost their homes, which were destroyed by the Israelis as a nation-building act. The Jews were to start over and the Arab Muslims were to have nothing to come home to in the areas the Zionists sought, which went well beyond the ‘47 Partition Plan. It’s also true and very relevant that the Arab Muslims rejected the partition agreement, as did the Arab nations at the newly birth United Nations.

I am not going to pose as some great historian here as while I have done my fair share of reading, the recent debate Lex Fridman hosted with Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani arguing for the Palestinian side and de Benny Morris and Destiny (real name Steven Bonnell) arguing for the Zionist view is perhaps the best treatment of the arguments about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict I’ve seen to date. There are many shorter vids of all three legit thinkers in this long talk, you can find them easily on Youtube and learn a lot about the real history and issues and actual arguments at work. For American Christian Zionists it should be mandatory viewing…

That said, many Israelis today do not deny that the Zionists arrived in Palestine to build a nation where there had been no Jewish nation for almost 2 millennia, and then proceeded to colonize and then ‘transfer’ enough Arab Muslims to form a Jewish Majority nation. So it’s kind of odd to me when I hear Americans react as though not supporting Zionism is hateful or antisemitic, I really am shocked. It’s very clear our support of Israel has cost us significantly, and I have no clear sense of their strategic interest to us aside from being an imperial outpost in the Arab-Muslim world. There is no clear interest for us in supporting them. In fact, it put us in the sights of the Jihadis even more than our other meddling did (and there was plenty of that). d

I was an early member of Daily Wire, I bought the full year upfront to show support even. I shared a similar POV in a comment on Daily Wire on Israel-Palestine, and was banned from commenting permanently. No warning, no refund - which I requested. Note there is zero antisemitism here. But also note that unlike Candace, I’m being honest that I reversed my position and am clear the Zionists were the initial aggressors in this conflict. And that should matter more to my fellow conservatives.

Daily Wire is majority owned by an Israeli based investor. I can understand this, but Ben can no longer claim he’s doing balanced analysis or anything approaching journalism on Israel on the Daily Wire.

I recently wrote a piece on how the politics of all this are playing out across the Left and Right.

The real story is that Ben vs. Candace reflects very real differences of views on all of this on the Right. It’s too bad Daily Wire and Ben cannot tolerate divergent views on this issue, it needs more debate and discussion but now that won’t happen.