Some people’s assimilate after migrating to the U.S. while others colonize. Note that this data is a bit dated but there is no current data, which is telling.

Why is mass immigration of peoples who don’t assimilate common in the U.S.? The result is nothing short of the destruction of the ‘America’ many of us loved and thought was our birthright. Today, instead, we have numerous groups of people who emigrate here and form ‘colonies’ in which they live as a subculture in our society. They do so with the encouragement and support of most U.S. institutions, including our Federal and state governments.

I noted back in 2011 when Angela Merkel (PM Germany) and Nicolas Sarkozy (President of France) both stated publicly that “multiculturalism has failed”. They were way ahead of the U.S. with such policies.

I also noted Robert Putnam’s ground breaking work, published in 2009, that showed ‘diversity’ destroys social capital.

Putnam found that in more ethnically diverse communities, people tend to “ hunker down ” : Lower levels of trust, not only across racial groups but even within them. Less participation in civic life, volunteering, and neighborhood engagement. People withdraw socially, avoiding cooperation and even contact.



Importantly, the decline in trust was not just between groups (e.g., whites distrusting minorities).

It also reduced intra-group trust (e.g., white-to-white, black-to-black).

So the effect was broad social atomization, not just intergroup tension.

I naively thought that facts and reality would have an impact on the policies of the U.S. (and other Western nations) when the elected chief executives of nations that lead the ‘MultiKulti’ movement and key scholars of the left admitted it was destructive. Nope.

Why? It’s due to the ideas and the twisted morality developed by radically Leftist ‘scholars’ which informs political activists and Democrat/Leftist politicians.

Let’s begin our analysis with a summary of Milton Gordon’s 1964 book, Assimilation in American Life. It’s broadly considered the foundational text on the structure of traditional American assimilation:

Gordon’s Framework

He broke assimilation down into seven stages (cultural, structural, marital, identificational, attitude receptional, behavior receptional, and civic).

The most important, in his view, was structural assimilation—entry of minorities into the institutions, networks, and associations of the majority.

He assumed that, over time, immigrant and minority groups would (and should) move towards conformity with the dominant Anglo-American cultural core.

He explicitly argued that the U.S. was not a “melting pot” in the sense of mutual blending but rather that American assimilation was a one-way process in which minorities adapt to the dominant culture.

His work was decried by Civil Rights scholars and activists who began framing assimilation as a form of structural racism and White Supremacy. The progression of this strain of thought is quite notable, and it became canon for Leftist political philosophers and activists.

1970s

Civil Rights Movement → Pluralism debates Critics argue Gordon ignores racism and power. Civil rights activists and Black Power movements highlight that assimilation isn’t equally available to nonwhite groups. Early multicultural education theories (James Banks, 1970s) push for valuing difference instead of erasing it.



1980s

Michael Omi & Howard Winant – Racial Formation in the United States (1986) Breakthrough in critical race theory. They argue assimilation is not neutral but a racial project that enforces whiteness as the norm. Marks a direct intellectual attack on Gordon’s race-blind framework.

Gloria Anzaldúa – Borderlands/La Frontera (1987) Critiques assimilation from Chicana feminist perspective, celebrates hybridity and cultural mixing instead of conformity.



1990s

Iris Marion Young – Justice and the Politics of Difference (1990) Key philosophical critique: assimilation sustains domination by forcing minorities into the majority’s mold. Advocates “the politics of difference” → a model of inclusion without erasure. Young’s work becomes central in feminist and multicultural political philosophy.

Will Kymlicka – Multicultural Citizenship (1995) Liberal theorist who gives assimilation’s critics a policy blueprint. Argues minority cultural rights are essential for true democracy. His ideas influence Canadian and European multicultural policy directly.

Lisa Lowe – Immigrant Acts (1996) Brings in Asian American studies. Argues assimilation is a disciplinary tool: it manages immigrant labor and loyalty while keeping racial hierarchies intact.



2000s

Consolidation into Policy Language By the early 2000s, assimilation largely disappears from progressive U.S. and EU government discourse. Instead, diversity, pluralism, and multiculturalism dominate education, immigration, and cultural policy frameworks. Gordon is still taught—but mostly as the outdated “old model” that critical scholars overturned.



How did the work of these ‘scholars’ specifically impact U.S. immigration policy?

1960s–70s: U.S. civil rights legislation ended explicitly assimilationist laws (e.g., English-only schooling, restrictive immigration quotas). The shift began with pluralism language in civil rights and education debates.

1980s–90s: Multiculturalism entered public policy in education, immigration, and workplace diversity. Curricula reforms and government grant programs encouraged the preservation of heritage cultures rather than assimilation.

2000s onward: At the federal level, “assimilation” almost disappeared from official policy language. Instead, terms like inclusion, diversity, or multicultural integration were used. This was not only in the U.S., but also in Canada, the UK, and EU institutions. For example: U.S. Department of Education funding multicultural programs (1990s–2000s). UK under Blair and Brown shifted to multicultural community cohesion policy (though with later backlash after 7/7). EU Commission began embedding intercultural dialogue rather than assimilation in policy docs.



This thinking filtered through academia into the bureaucratic class (education, social policy, NGOs), which in turn shaped government frameworks by the early 2000s.

Consider that none of this was ever explained directly to the American people nor did we ever have an explicit ‘vote’ on ending assimilation as policy. This was yet another explicitly Left wing ideology that became ‘truth’ in our society.

This is why Dem/Leftists look at you like you’re crazy when questioning ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’. These ideas were presented to them as unquestionable moral goods that any moral and intelligent person accepts relentlessly throughout their education. Consider how deeply the critique of assimilation is integrated with the application Critical Theory offered by Critical Legal Theory Critical Race Theory, Critical Feminist Studies, Critical Chicana/o Studies etc.?

Assimilation IS structural racism and White Supremacy for them. Any disagreement is born of structural racism and is a defense of White privileges and power. Note that Whiteness can be adopted by any individual person in these non-White groups as a strategy for adapting and succeeding in our society, but they are just reinforcing White Supremacy by doing so.

Note that the Right offered very little intellectual response to this radical transformation of immigration policy. Have you ever heard a Right wing ‘thinker’ press back at these core ideas and the scholars who press them? Instead the voices pushing back mostly rely on emotional and intuitive critiques but seem utterly ignorant of the intellectual foundation of their opponents ideas.

Once again, the pseudo-intellectualism of ‘Bill Buckley Conservatism’ utterly failed us. Note that he joined forces with the Left in decrying Right voices which were fighting back against all of this as it emerged in the late ‘50s and onwards. He happily called them racists and immoral people. His aristocratic, WASPy effect conned many on the Right into thinking he was a towering intellectual but in most regards he was anything but.

Instead he functioned as an enforcement function which served the Left and was allowed a public platform like the Firing Line TV show to offer the pretense of an intellectual defense of traditional American ideals and conservatism.

This is why we lost so badly. Consider that the Left has run the table on policy in the same way via many other threads of their thought. Critical Legal Theory, Critical Race Theory, Inter-sectionalism, Gender Theory, Queer Theory, Postmodernism - when do you ever hear a Right wing thinker actually take these ideas on intellectually?

Almost never. Sadly, much Right wing intellectual counter-ideology emerging today is comprised of ‘New Right’ thinkers who abandon Classical Liberalism entirely, claiming all of the Left’s bad ideas are an inevitable consequence of Classical Liberalism’s ideas about equality.

This is nonsense intellectually. Christian/Western ideas of individual agency and liberty based in Natural Law and Natural Rights actually offer a defense against the ideas of the Left. Locke, Montesquieu and Paine (to name just a few) offer superior and much more pragmatic ideas, but they are simply abandoned by the New Right.

We must do better to actually win this battle and we must start by winning the war of ideas.