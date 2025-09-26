War for the West

War for the West

Monkey Brains
20h

Assimilation is a myth for non europeans. They pulled out all stops trying it with african americans it resulted in mass flight to the suburbs to escape insane violence and crime. How many generations and it's a total failure. Look at gypsies in europe. They migrated from india centuries ago and have been subjected to countless attempts at assimilation. Still impossible. People are not interchangeable cogs.

