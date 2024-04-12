Let me start by making this clear. Support for Zionism isn’t uniform amongst Jews.

The chief rabbi of the Ashkenazi community in Jerusalem, Rabbi Joseph Hayyim Sonnenfeld, often referred to the Zionists as "evil men and ruffians" and claimed that "Hell had entered the Land of Israel with Herzl."

If you do click the above link, you’ll read a nice summary of Zionism’s history with various Jewish sects and Rabbis. You’ll quickly realize that Jewishness and Zionism are not the same thing. Also be very clear that the version of Judaism portrayed in the U.S. and promoted in U.S. politics is intensely Zionist. It teaches American orthodox Jews like Ben Shapiro to see the U.S. in terms its utility in maintaining the state of Israel.

Support for Zionism is surprisingly large in segments of the evangelical and other fundamentalist Christians due to them seeing it as the ‘fulfillment of prophecy’.

It’s also true that traditional Democrats, the so called “NeoCon” wing, support Zionism. Biden supports Zionism.

The Democrats are the funny characters in this drama, cuz they (shocker) support both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian war, you might even call it the Arab-Israeli war as historian Benny Morris referred to it in his awesome book on the history of the Israeli-Palestine conflict, 1948: A History of the Arab Israeli War. Morris himself is a miracle of ‘Zionist enlightenment’. He’s one of the ‘New Historians’ who began his academic career focused on the massive dump of classified Israeli govt docs that began in the ‘80s. He, like the other New Historians, were blunt in their assessment of how badly the Israeli govt had lied about its expulsion of the Arabs in ‘48, and many actions since. But over time, Morris (an Israeli Jew) became more and more Zionist and offered justifications for the ‘transfer’ as he and so many others frame it. But I’ve seen him cornered on two occasions in which he as forced to admit that “it amounted to ethnic cleansing” and “it was ethnic cleansing but the campaign wasn’t completed”. Even if you go along with his Zionism, you’ll be shocked by what he does reveal in his books. You will never see the Zionists as victims again if you read 1948…

Surprisingly to most Americans, Arab Muslims get a vote. And guess what? They have had it with American ignorance and delusions on these issues, and their own nations are aligning politically more and more behind the plight of the Palestinians. Oh yeah, I’m sure you’ve heard the claims about how happily Arab Muslims live in Israel today, uh, well, let them speak for themselves.

What’s clear is this. Zionism’s land claims are at odds with the Islamist impulses in Palestine and that the Arabs are becoming more restive, not less. For Americans the question is simple. Do we want to be in this war with Israel or not?

Don’t kid yourselves, if we continue to back Israel, we will be attacked more and more. We are already being attacked in Iraq, Syria, Jordan and the high seas.

It will only get worse for the U.S. However, please note the following:

We have no mutual defense treaty with Israel, and no such treaty would get enough support to be ratified by the Senate. We have no actual, articulable strategic interests in Israel that can’t be fulfilled by other ‘partners’ in the region and elsewhere. Support for Israel’s Zionist project in the Negev is inconsistent with the ideas of self-determination of people’s and universal human rights. Zionism is immoral based on the standards we claim the right to impose on the rest of the world. Our support for Zionism has resulted in massive attacks on the U.S. starting with Sirhan Sirhan’s murder of RFK Jr. due to his loud support for arming Israel with nukes, and an unrelenting series of assaults ever since. Embassies, CIA chiefs, planes, cars, naval vessels, Marine barracks, WTC, 9/11 - How much more do we want?

If you think the U.S./West should run the world, then you should support this. But how on earth did you get to the point where you think we should run the world? That’s what imposing a ‘rules based order’ on the world is, running the world. We have thrown 80 coups since 1950, interfered in hundreds of elections around the world, assassinated and lied and killed millions of innocents by this point in the pursuit of this - have you had enough yet?

I’ve had enough, enough with our meddling in Palestine, Ukraine and Taiwan too. I want us to become a ‘normal nation’ again that looks out for its own interests and people well. Our govt is failing at home and abroad, we need to shift our strategic approach to the world if you want our nation to survive. MAGA claims to be America First - cool, dump Israel then if you want to be taken seriously…