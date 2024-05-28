This is before the 2020 Election

There is no more arrogant group of trolls online than the “2020 Elections had no fraud” folks. It’s hypocritical from the outset from Dems in particular. Note the survey results above from Feb of 2020 - before the 2020 election. Democrats had large concerns about election integrity in significant numbers.

Many Americans Consider the 2020 Election Suspect

Why did close to 20% of Democrats change party affiliation after the 2020 election? This was during COVID when many started fleeing Blue states oppressive lockdowns but was that the only driver? How many Americans believed that the 2020 elections were problematic or outright stolen?

Progressives were driving large scale voter integrity awareness and lobbying initiatives based on a fear of election interference, particularly via hacking of voting machines before the 2020 election. They produced a documentary about it that was released early in 2020 entitled Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections.

Hopefully I’ve made clear the first crucial ‘leg’ of my argument. Being concerned about election integrity based on how we see elections managed and the many cases and scandals that attend them is not a partisan issue, nor is it some fringe belief. It wasn’t before the 2020 elections, and it wasn’t after. Be clear that this argumentation has to be flattened when you encounter it, using some of the charts in this piece may be helpful to share online when trying to make your point.

Court Cases Were All Dismissed Due to No Merit

The next argument likely to be launched at you will claim that 80-something court cases were rejected by the courts, meaning that there was nothing there. Oh really? Again, this claim can only be ‘evidence’ of there being no fraud if one isn’t looking at the facts of the cases. The Federalist did the best write up on the 28 cases actually launched on Trump’s behalf and their disposition (the 80 numbers does include others who filed cases and the appeals on all the cases). What’s clear is this: We got almost no adjudication of the factual/evidential claims made on those cases. Which is astonishing, if one is fair minded.

This is where I will ask the haters/critics to try very hard to open your mind if you want to see what concerned many of us. Read this article and tell me that you don’t see some legit concerns/issues that didn’t get an actual hearing. If you can’t see it, I don’t know what to say to you. https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/courts-repeatedly-refused-to-consider-trumps-election-claims-on-the-merits/

Okay, so lets move on to the elections of 2020. I’ll start by noting that the results were unusual in terms of the patterns of votes in winning POTUS campaigns.

I spent a good chunk of my career working with modeling and know something about statistics, so be clear: The above is not ‘proof’ of fraud. I’m not even saying each is statistically improbable in the extreme. 2020 was a Black Swan year due to the pandemic so things could shift around. But what you cannot say is that it’s not a notable variation from the pattern and could be indicative of problems. That’s my only claim, to be clear. I’m merely trying to establish that there are facts of real concern.

There is also statistical evidence of fraud in the overall votes from the Democrats (not conclusive, but indicative of a problem).

Benfords Law looks at all kinds of datasets for fraud based on patterns and is a statistically valid technique that auditors use on data as varied as accounting entries to data sets in scientific papers and polling/voting datasets. It’s often the first analysis done to get a sense if a data set is suspicious. Watch this video to hear a statistician who’s non-partisan lay out how Dem voting results raise a fraud signal in his analysis. Be clear - this is only a statistical observation, it’s not 100% proof. But it’s also a common starting point for finding of fraud. https://mathworld.wolfram.com/BenfordsLaw.html

Vote Count Pauses

The vote counting pauses on election night were another issue. This issue is quite thorny, so I’ll try to make it super clear:

If you Google this issue, you’ll find this issue is dealt with as a ‘conspiracy theory’.

But there were various precincts and states that did in fact interrupt counting, and I’ll detail that. North Carolina stopped counting because “there were no more votes to count” but they had to wait around for any that arrived up until November 12th. Huh. I never, ever heard that said in my life of voting. Nevada announced it was done counting at 2:45am, claiming all in-person and mail-in ballots received up until November 2 had been counted. But they hadn’t counted any that came on election day. They said they would continue counting till Nov 10, and would not release any more results until 9am on November 5th. Huh. In Pennsylvania multiple counties announced a pause in counting or reporting of results last on election night. Philadelphia election officials announced at around 11pm that they had counted an estimated 76,000 absentee ballots and would not be reporting any more results until 9am the next morning. Apparently counting continued anyway, and this was a mini-scandal in and of itself. Allegheny County announced before 2am that they would be suspending counting until the next day. Butler county reported “mechanical issues” with their ballot scanner and would resume at 8:30am. Wayne county Michigan dumped hundreds of thousands of votes into the system, closing his Bidens gap by 135000 votes in the middle of the night that were corrected and the vote dump was later identified as a ‘clerical error’. Fulton County Georgia announced that they were shutting down at 10:30 due to a ‘burst water pipe’. The burst pipe excuse was later debunked, nothing further came out beyond the fact that a toilet had backed up and was a minor plumbing issue. Nothing to close the Staples Arena over. Gwinnett County Georgia reported having ‘software issues’ with its Dominion ballot scanner and stopped counting absentee ballots.



This was all widely reported in the press at the time. Again, I reaffirm that this, in and of itself, isn’t ‘proof’ of fraud. But again, it was very unusual.

Mail In Ballots

58% percent of Biden voters cast their vote by mail or a drop box. 82% cast their vote before election day. Personally, that’s not a voting system I believe is valid or securable. First off, voting on the same day is CRUCIAL so we all have the same information when placing our vote. This new style of voting is all about maximizing the opportunity for the Democrats to work ‘low propensity voters’ via ‘ballot chasing’ or harvesting, legal or illegal. And it’s the most fraud prone way to vote. Most European nations do not allow mail in voting due to these concerns and guys like Jimmy Carter and Jim Baker - bipartisan Blue Ribbon Election Commission leaders in the early 2000s- stated publicly that voting by mail is the least secure and most fraud prone way to collect votes. Huh.

Bridgeport CT Dem Mayoral Primary Overturned due to Ballot Box Stuffing

2000 Mules Documentary Shows Smoking Gun Evidence of Large Scale Illegal Ballot Harvesting

I know, your are told that 000 Mules was all conspiracy theories. But I’m in tech, I can’t be lied to that easily. Watch the film yourself, see if you think it’s all BS. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt18924506/

The claims made in the movie are based on the purchase of anonymized cell phone tracking data that anyone can buy, usually used for marketing purposes by companies selling ads, analyzing traffic etc. You’ll usually be told by the ‘debunkers’ that the cell data isn’t that precise. LOl - how can anyone believe that claim today? GPS alone is usually accurate to within a 10-15 feet. It This location data is appended with other location data from NFC, cell tower triangulation etc. I read an article from AP that cites a computer scientist claiming we can’t tell if the people actually went to a drop box or not, that’s complete nonsense when put in context, even though as a standalone statement it’s sort of ‘true’.

Meanwhile, in the movie you see that they didn’t just use anyone going near a drop box - that would be crazy. Rather, they tracked people who started at Dem/Left NGO and other political org offices and made multiple trips to multiple ballot boxes, sometimes in the middle of the night. Where they could get it, they matched this to video of the lock box visit by the actual person, showing them putting multiple ballots in the boxes. Ballot harvesting laws do vary by state, but in no other than state than California is it legal to have paid ballot harvesters collecting multiple ballots.

The AP did a ‘debunking’ that’s filled with deceptive rhetoric. First off, what is the claim of 2000 Mules? That they have this data from phones and video that is incredibly suggestive of a problem. Without de-anonymizing the data, which only law enforcement can do, they can’t offer 100% locked down accusations. Be clear, this kind of evidence is used by cops and prosecutors all the time to convict people. Here’s a link to the AP debunking. It actually doesn’t debunk any of their claims. https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-covid-technology-health-arizona-e1b49d2311bf900f44fa5c6dac406762

Machines and Hacking etc.

Look it up for yourself, there were many seemingly isolated problems with machines in many states. In New Hampshire, where I live, we had several precincts where machines had been set up incorrectly and yielded false results. Almost all the ‘innocent errors’ were of course favoring Democrats though. None of these was investigated seriously across the country by the mainstream media or CISA, who are supposed to be all over this stuff. So I don’t dismiss these concerns. But there have also been false accusations and lots of disinformation about all this. So I don’t know what to make of it. But what I saw up here was definitely concerning, as examples. It seemed isolated and small scale but it was clear that in at least two instances people set up the machines to intentionally scan incorrectly and then tried to cover it up. None of it went to court, so again, this is still speculative. But still, I don’t know why people are so hostile to questioning how the machines are built/designed/programmed and operated. Seems to me we should instead be super focused on checking all automation is working properly. But in the end, these claims were never proven at scale. Until there is that kind of proof, all I have on this count are worries.

Conclusion

I’m making a modest claim. Reasonable people can have concerns about voter integrity. There is plenty of information out there that can and should give rise to questions and suspicions. The new insult hurled at people who bring this up is ‘election denier’ - wtf is that? I don’t deny an election happened. I don’t deny Joe Biden was sworn in and occupies the office of the presidency. But I’m not at all sure he got there legitimately. And there is nothing wrong with me thinking that. Many Dems for years claimed George Bush wasn’t the legit POTUS, that Al Gore was after the 2000 debacle. Nobody claimed they were trying to overthrow the govt. I’m sick of this kind of attack and if you do so in the comments here, expect to be handled roughly by me.